Mitsubishi Electric and Dispel to Expand Operational Technology Security Business

Aim to offer Zero Trust Remote Access Service for manufacturers

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Dispel LLC, a developer and distributor of secure remote-access and operational-management solutions, to expand their operational technology (OT) security business through marketing and technical development.


Remote maintenance, which involves utilizing internet technology to monitor and troubleshoot production lines from remote locations, is attracting increasing interest due to manufacturing’s globalization as well as its implementation of IoT and digital transformation. However, accessing factory systems via the internet has increased security risks, such as cyberattacks targeting communication pathways, which is inhibiting the adoption of remote maintenance. In addition, large manufacturing sites typically use equipment from multiple equipment vendors, which requires a dedicated communication path for each vendor’s equipment, resulting in multiple communication paths being exposed to security risks.

Based on the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric will integrate its factory-automation (FA) equipment and OT security solutions with Dispel’s secure remote-access technology to provide a Zero Trust Remote Access Service that monitors, controls and verifies remote-access operations involving equipment in manufacturing facilities. For Mitsubishi Electric, the goal is to accelerate digital manufacturing by utilizing data throughout entire product lifecycles, from design and installation to operation and maintenance, and thereby strengthen the company’s Circular Digital-Engineering business.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
OT Security Business Development Dept.

Industry & Mobility Business Area

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-80-1000-5187

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/fa/support/

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2346

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

