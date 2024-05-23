Mitsogo (Hexnode) Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2024 Vendor Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDC—Mitsogo, the parent company of the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, Hexnode, announces its inclusion in five of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software Vendor Assessment reports. The listing provides an evaluation of vendors in the Unified Endpoint Management market.





Mitsogo (Hexnode) has been named a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2024 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US51779224, April 2024) and a Major Player in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2024 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US51234224, April 2024), “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Frontline/IoT Devices 2024 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US51779324, April 2024), “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Devices 2024 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US51234324, April 2024) and “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US51779424, April 2024).

The IDC MarketScape report employs a comprehensive scoring methodology that extends beyond conventional benchmarking, offering a detailed evaluation of the product and its associated offerings in the UEM market. The report briefly analyses prevailing trends and future trajectories in the UEM industry, thereby furnishing a well-rounded assessment of vendors’ strategies. This facilitates consumers in identifying the optimal solution tailored to their requirements.

In a world that demands comprehensive solutions under one roof, we believe Hexnode has stood out by helping IT admins across diverse industries manage and secure their endpoints with its exhaustive set of features, under a single user interface. Some of our latest additions include patch management for Windows and macOS, Windows autopilot and the introduction of the Hexnode email app for iOS. Furthermore, as an outcome of the company’s continuous efforts to broaden its capabilities, Hexnode has cultivated technical partnerships with prominent organizations such as Vanta, Check Point, and many others.

“Our commitment to our customers has always been a key influencer in shaping our product lineup. By incorporating their feedback, we continuously refine and enhance our offerings to deliver maximum value,” says Rachana Vijayan, CMO at Hexnode. Anticipating the report, she adds, “We are pleased Mitsogo (Hexnode) is positioned as a Leader for UEM for Apple Devices and a Major Player in the four other IDC MarketScape reports on UEM.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Hexnode

Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The unified platform makes it easy to secure endpoints and manage all devices using a central console that is accessible across every OS and network. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, the cloud-based solution was founded on a mission to provide tools to securely manage organizations and pave the way for the future of business mobility. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and Security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hale



liz@hexnode.com

+1-415-510-2128