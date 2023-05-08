MITRE Names Laurie Giandomenico Senior Vice President, Chief Acceleration Officer

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–MITRE promoted Laurie Giandomenico, Ph.D., to Senior Vice President, Chief Acceleration Officer, with responsibility for investing and incubating new short- and long-term opportunities while also developing new business models to scale impact through MITRE Engenuity™, a tech foundation for public good. She will continue to incubate innovations and new capabilities through the MITRE Accelerator in collaboration with MITRE Labs. Exemplifying MITRE’s whole-of-nation approach, she connects government, industry, and academia to deliver innovation for public good.

“Laurie’s whole-of-nation mindset is essential in accelerating new technology and enhancing our collaboration between government and private industry,” said Jason Providakes, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, MITRE. “From building a coalition to support a more resilient semiconductor ecosystem and investing in dual-use healthcare technologies to support pandemic preparedness to accelerating use-case innovation in 5G and advancing threat-informed cyber defense, Laurie is helping to transform the way MITRE connects with industry, thereby increasing our impact for the public good.”

Previously, Giandomenico was vice president and chief acceleration officer at MITRE, where she incubated and has led MITRE Engenuity since its inception in 2019. She has pioneered new pathways for MITRE to engage with the private sector, including research and investment collaborations; her teams lead the Open Generation 5G Consortium, the Semiconductor Alliance, and MITRE’s public-private partnership programs in cybersecurity, including the Center for Threat-Informed Defense, MITRE ATT&CK Defender™, and MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations. As MITRE’s tech foundation for public good, MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve.

Giandomenico first joined MITRE in the early 1990s as a member of the technical staff, and after finishing graduate school in 2000, she held leadership positions in the private sector for McKinsey & Company and later several publicly traded enterprise software firms, before launching her own strategy and marketing consulting firm, Rocket Strategy Consulting LLC.

Giandomenico is a member of the Massachusetts Science & Engineering Fair board of directors. She has a bachelor’s degree in electrical/biomedical engineering from the University of Connecticut. She holds a master’s degree in anthropology and archaeology from the College of Arts and Sciences at Cornell University, where she also earned a Ph.D., focused on nutritional health and organizational development, from the College of Human Ecology.

