MITRE Names Kevin Toner Vice President, Center for Government Effectiveness and Modernization

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEM—MITRE promoted Kevin Toner to vice president, Center for Government Effectiveness and Modernization (CGEM). Toner will lead MITRE’s support of the nation’s civil agencies through the Center for Enterprise Modernization (CEM), the federally funded research and development center sponsored by the Department of Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, and the Department of Commerce. He will direct the existing work programs and support emerging technologies in big data analytics, cloud computing, cybersecurity, human-machine interfaces, and autonomy.





U.S. federal agencies provide services to millions of constituents every day. CEM works across government to transform how these agencies serve the public, providing analysis and recommendations to accelerate technology and infrastructure modernization efforts, improving delivery of critical citizen and veteran services with data analytics, engineering a more resilient economy, and addressing changing environments and citizen needs.

“Kevin Toner has dedicated his career to developing creative solutions to the challenges facing government agencies serving our nation,” said Beth Meinert, senior vice president and general manager of MITRE Public Sector. “I’m confident that Kevin, as a veteran and with his unique experience, will ensure that MITRE and CEM continue their missions of helping civil agencies meet challenges today while anticipating future opportunities to better serve citizens and the public good.”

Toner served as an active-duty captain in the U.S. Air Force and most recently was managing director, Treasury, Economics, and Commerce. During a two-decade career at MITRE, he has held positions of increasing impact in support of Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, and the Internal Revenue Service. Toner earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Rider University. He also holds an MBA from University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

