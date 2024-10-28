MITRE Names Katie Schroth as Vice President, Air and Space Forces Center

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirForce—MITRE named Katie Schroth vice president, Air and Space Forces Center, within the MITRE National Security Sector. Schroth will set strategy and priorities to ensure MITRE delivers technical capabilities and mission objectives for the Department of the Air Force, including critical needs for space warfighting, air operations, nuclear enterprise modernization, cyber operations, and joint lethality in contested environments.





“With a proven track record of bringing together diverse teams to solve significant enterprise and technical challenges, Katie Schroth brings a wealth of leadership experience to her new role,” said Keoki Jackson, Sc.D., senior vice president, general manager, MITRE National Security. “She joins our national security executive team that is increasingly focused on joint and coalition interoperability, cross-cutting solutions across kinetic and nonkinetic warfighting domains, and integration of defense and intelligence capabilities for warfighting and operational advantage.”

A specialist in communication and networking systems, Schroth has more than 20 years of experience in system-of-systems integration and systems acquisitions in nuclear command, control, and communications and tactical domains at MITRE. She is the former managing director for the MITRE Army portfolio. Previously, she was chief engineer of the MITRE Joint and Services Center. Both support the National Security Engineering Center, the federally funded research and development center that MITRE operates on behalf of the Department of Defense.

Schroth also served as managing director of the Air and Space Forces Center’s Nuclear Enterprise division and as Air Force Nuclear Enterprise portfolio director, leading teams to create cross-cutting modernization prototypes delivered to federal agencies.

Schroth holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Merrimack College and a master’s in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

