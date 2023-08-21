MITRE Names Deborah Youmans as New Chief Information Officer

MCLEAN, Va., & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE has named Deborah Youmans as its new chief information officer (CIO). Youmans will oversee more than 400 IT professionals in MITRE’s Enterprise Computing and Information Systems division in areas including innovation and experimentation, information security, enterprise information technology, business and knowledge services, and sector operations.





Youmans joins MITRE from Booz Allen Hamilton, where she served as vice president and deputy CIO, leading the strategic and technical direction of a team with more than 500 members focused on the development and delivery of enterprise solutions across Booz Allen Hamilton’s 30,000 users. Prior to that role, she worked as director of Booz Allen Information Systems for more than 10 years.

“Deborah brings the vision, strategy, and tactics to continue and build on our best-in-class IT capabilities, paving the way for MITRE’s continued growth,” said Cedric Sims, MITRE’s senior vice president for enterprise innovation and integration. “We welcome her leadership on the adoption of new systems and technologies that will play a critical role in enabling cross functional, cross sponsor engagement as MITRE leans into the future to tackle challenges of national importance.”

She holds an MBA from the University of Maryland, a Bachelor of Science, Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech.

MITRE’s IT division has been honored with external awards multiple times in 2023. MITRE was named one of Foundry’s Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT for the fifth year in a row – and 14th time since 2005. Foundry’s CIO has also honored MITRE for three consecutive years with a CIO 100 award, most recently for its work on MITRE Insights, a resource that uses artificial intelligence to make it easier for staff to draw on knowledge developed across MITRE’s federally funded research and development centers, innovation centers, partnerships with industry, and independent research efforts.

