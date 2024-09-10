MITRE Licenses CARPE Dronvm Technology to AeroParagon for Advanced Drone Detection and Response

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE and AeroParagon have established a licensing agreement to integrate MITRE’s CARPE Dronvm smartphone app into AeroParagon’s product suite. CARPE Dronvm, developed in collaboration with U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT), empowers military personnel and first responders to rapidly identify and report suspicious drone activity. AeroParagon is productizing the technology to enhance both Department of Defense operations and commercial critical infrastructure security.





CARPE Dronvm enables users to capture real-time drone imagery that is quickly processed using MITRE’s advanced computer-vision and AI algorithms. These algorithms confirm the presence of drones, pinpoint their location, and trigger alerts that are communicated to nearby users and relevant authorities. This innovative solution leverages the widespread use of smartphones and human observation to provide a cost-effective, rapid-response tool for monitoring and managing drone activity in vulnerable areas, soft targets, and crowded venues.

“MITRE’s value is in our ability to bridge advanced research with practical, real-world implementation to fill important gaps,” said Eliahu Niewood, vice president, Air and Space Forces, MITRE. “With AeroParagon commercializing CARPE Dronvm, we amplify its impact, evolving from innovative concept to a working prototype and now into tools for the broader security industry.”

“This licensing agreement marks a critical milestone in our mission to make cutting-edge drone detection technology more accessible,” said Markus Hogue, CEO of AeroParagon. “By integrating CARPE Dronvm into our counter-drone solutions, we’re broadening its reach and significantly enhancing safety and security in both government and commercial sectors.”

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. Learn more at mitre.org.

About AeroParagon

AeroParagon is at the forefront of developing dual-use, low-cost counter-drone solutions and is pioneering layered drone defense systems. AeroParagon recently secured first place in the Army xTechSearch 8 competition and earned second place in the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Forge competition. Contact: contact@aeroparagon.com

