MITRE Engenuity™ Teams with MAD20 Technologies™ to Expand MITRE ATT&CK Defender™ Cybersecurity Training and Credentialing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MITREATTACK—MITRE Engenuity™, MITRE’s tech foundation for public good, teamed with startup MAD20™ Technologies Inc. to transfer management and scaling of MITRE ATT&CK Defender™ (MAD), the cybersecurity community’s MITRE ATT&CK® training and credentialing program.





Offering video-based training, testing, and credentialing currently used worldwide by more than 60,000 cybersecurity professionals from over 1,600 companies, MAD helps to close the persistent cybersecurity skill gap, teaching how best to use MITRE ATT&CK to gain the advantage over adversaries. MITRE ATT&CK provides a common language for cybersecurity professionals to communicate with each other more effectively and better understand real-world adversary behaviors in order to defend their networks and critical systems.

“MITRE Engenuity created and incubated MAD to democratize threat-informed defense, and the elegant use of MITRE ATT&CK to put more control and decision making in the hands of the cyber defender,” said Laurie Giandomenico, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief acceleration officer, MITRE, and managing director, MITRE Engenuity. “To continue to grow the platform, we are spinning out MAD to a venture-based startup who can scale it to grow the community of ATT&CK cyber defenders in industry and government. This type of tech transfer is a prime example of why we created MITRE Engenuity, to generate intellectual property in the public interest and ensure scalable innovation in partnership with the private sector.”

“We will accelerate the mission MITRE Engenuity started to strengthen threat-informed defense in the greater cyber community,” said Reggie Stevens, CEO, MAD20. “With progressive, active learning built into its training, MAD adapts as the underlying knowledge of adversary behaviors changes. We will create new content and update existing content as part of its Living Certification approach.”

Beginning September 30, 2023, MAD20 independently operates MAD as part of its core product offering. As part of the tech transfer agreement, MAD20 will honor all current MAD subscriptions through their effective periods. Content currently free on Cybrary will remain free. MITRE ATT&CK Defender also will be renamed to simply “MAD.” Current and potential subscribers can access MAD at www.mad20.io.

ABOUT MITRE ENGENUITY

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for the public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense. www.mitre-engenuity.org

ABOUT MAD20

MAD20 Technologies is a collection of experienced collaborators on a mission to equip cyber professionals with the tools and training necessary to combat an increasingly dynamic cyber threat landscape. Collectively, the MAD20 team represents over 40 years of experience among senior members of the US military within cyber operations. MAD20 looks forward to providing cyber professionals, whether new or experienced on MITRE ATT&CK, with the highest level of living and relevant content.

