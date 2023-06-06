Mitr Phol Sugar Sweetens Logistics Savings by 5% With Blue Yonder

Leading sugar producer transforms logistics operations with Blue Yonder’s based Transportation Management System (TMS)

BANGKOK & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitr Phol Sugar, Thailand’s and Asia’s biggest sugar producer, digitally transformed the transportation capabilities of its logistics company, Fast and Fair, with Blue Yonder. The company completed a successful implementation of Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based Transportation Management System (TMS) to achieve Fast and Fair’s four main objectives: grow revenues, improve service, reduce costs and increase compliance.

Mitr Phol is the Top 5 sugar production capacity company in the world, with seven sugar mills and three regional distribution centers. Fast and Fair has more than 4,000 trucks and over 400 tank cars, as well as partnering with over 50 carriers, to move more than 2 million tons of sugar and 1 million tons of general cargo each year. With order volumes increasing, Fast and Fair was challenged to deliver Mitr Phol’s products on time due to a lack of visibility into both its internal transportation assets and its carrier network, so it turned to Blue Yonder. The project was implemented by Nexus System Resources.

Thanks to Blue Yonder, Mitr Phol and Fast and Fair can now:

Increase on-time delivery to 90% through automation of key processes like route planning, load optimization and supplier bidding.

Save 5% in annual logistics spent by balancing service-level and cost tradeoffs, as well as prioritizing execution.

Evaluate network-wide performance, as well as trouble-shoot disruptions, to drive reliability and savings.

Allow planners to consider large volumes of data and make optimal decisions.

Benefit from advanced routing, mode, container and service-level optimization, with visibility across the network. Supported by artificial intelligence, the solution automates both end-to-end execution and re-planning as conditions change.

“As we grew, manual processes and human planners could no longer manage all the moving parts of our logistics business — including scheduling carriers, assigning trucks, managing docks and monitoring on-time performance. Blue Yonder’s Transportation Management System (TMS) enables us to automate all our processes and make fact-based decisions that showed in our results,” said Sarawoot Jiemsrisomsuk, digital team lead, Digital Supply Chain Management, Mitr Phol Sugar.

With Blue Yonder’s TMS, Mitr Phol has been able to transform its transportation operations by managing and optimizing end-to-end business processes from transportation network modeling to planning to execution and carrier collaboration.

“It has been an honor and privilege for Nexus System Resources to be the trusted implementation partner for the Blue Yonder Transportation Management Systems project to deliver tangible benefits for Mitr Phol Sugar. We jointly believe that we have achieved success in the project, and we are hoping to replicate this success for the other business units of Mitr Phol Group of companies, and continue our long-standing partnership,” said Endro Partosoedarso, managing director – Enterprise Business, Nexus System Resources.

“Mitr Phol and Fast and Fair chose Blue Yonder’s TMS as the digital backbone for their daily operations. As their business grows, the solution can flexibly scale, processing a huge volume of transactions every day. They will soon be able to monitor and maximize our sustainability performance as well,” said Antonio Boccalandro, president, APAC/LATAM, Blue Yonder.

