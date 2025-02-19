Mitiga Welcomes Award-Winning Cybersecurity Veteran Brian Contos as Field CISO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitiga, the only real-time Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) solution for enterprises, has appointed Brian Contos, a senior executive across multiple successful cybersecurity companies, as its Field Chief Information Security Officer.

Brian brings over 30 years of experience driving hyper-growth for cybersecurity firms, with impressive exits including two IPOs and eight acquisitions. So far in his career spanning six continents and over 60 countries, Brian has held numerous high-profile roles, including CISO at ArcSight which went public and was later acquired by Hewlett-Packard for $1.5 billion, Chief Security Strategist for Imperva which went public, VP of Emerging Markets at McAfee which was acquired by Intel for $7.7 billion, and CISO for Verodin Inc., which was acquired by Mandiant for $300 million and later Google for $5.4 billion.

Most recently, Brian guided Sevco Security as Chief Strategy Officer and Board Member, where he helped position Sevco as a leader in the asset, vulnerability, and exposure management space. He has also held numerous Board and Advisor positions for innovative cybersecurity firms such as JASK, which was acquired by Sumo Logic, and Cylance, which was acquired by Blackberry for $1.4 billion.

In addition to his noteworthy roles, Brian is an influential speaker, thought leader, award-winning podcaster, and author. He co-authored his most recent book, Physical and Logical Security Convergence, with William Crowell, the former Deputy Director of the NSA. In 2016, he collaborated with Emmy-nominated director Justin Pemberton and former NSA and CIA director General Michael Hayden to produce the documentary “I Spy (With My Five Eyes),” which details The Five Eyes Alliance, a government spying network between the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

As Field CISO, Brian will support global go-to-market efforts by forging meaningful connections with the cloud security community and shaping the future of Mitiga’s award-winning Cloud Detection and Response platform.

“I’m delighted to join Mitiga as Field CISO, championing our customers and advancing our AI-driven CDR platform. As we continue to see increases in the volume, variety, and veracity of cloud breaches, it is clear there is a cloud security effectiveness gap in SecOps that results in nefarious actors gaining the advantage. Those actors are counting on organizations being passive as it relates to cloud security; we are here to disappoint them,” notes Brian.

He continues, “Organizations have attempted to fill this gap through a mix of managed services, siloed solutions, and incident response, but no company other than Mitiga combines the power of everything SecOps teams need: expert-crafted Cloud Detection and Response tooling and managed services on top of it. We are the only solution bridging the gap here and now.”

This appointment further bolsters Mitiga’s impressive leadership team and momentum, with the founding CEO of Deepwatch, Charlie Thomas, recently joining Mitiga as Chief Executive Officer and a $30 million Series B round led by SYN Ventures.

Charlie states: “We are extremely excited to have Brian join the Mitiga team. He is a highly respected cybersecurity executive and thought leader. Brian’s appointment alongside the recent Board Announcements of John Watters and Robert Rodriguez as well as the new funding led by SYN Ventures is a testament to the strength of the Mitiga team and platform.”

About Mitiga

Mitiga is the industry's most complete solution for SaaS and Cloud Detection and Response (CDR): built by investigators, for investigators. We deliver the modern capabilities that enterprises have been missing, equipping SOC teams with panoramic visibility across clouds, identities, and SaaS, automation that speeds investigations, and rich context that informs cloud threat detection, hunting, and incident response. With Mitiga's platform, security teams can zero in on modern threats at cloud speed and scale, uncovering what other solutions miss, to minimize impact and maximize resiliency. For more information, visit www.mitiga.io.

aimee@mitiga.io