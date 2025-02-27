MITER Foundation Serves as Corporate Sponsor for Penn State’s Annual THON Weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITER Foundation, the charitable arm of MITER Brands, a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach, recently served as a corporate sponsor for Penn State’s annual THON Weekend, a 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon run by students at Penn State.

THON is a student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer, with a mission to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical research — all in pursuit of a cure.

This year’s THON Weekend took place on February 21-23, 2025, at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.

As a corporate sponsor, the MITER Foundation provides financial support to THON, and many team members attend the event. THON is part of the MITER Foundation’s collaboration with Four Diamonds at the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. The foundation began a five-year partnership with Four Diamonds in 2022 that includes quarterly financial contributions and the corporate sponsorship of THON.

More than $17 million was raised this year, with ninety-six cents of every dollar raised going directly to Four Diamonds. Since 1977, THON has raised more than $236 million for the organization.

“We are so proud to be ‘Partners In the Fight™’ with MITER Brands through their support of THON and Four Diamonds,” said Suzanne Graney, Four Diamonds Executive Director. “Their ongoing commitment helps us to provide superior care to Four Diamonds children who are fighting cancer right now and hope for all children in the future through investments in leading-edge research. We are so grateful for their ongoing support and look forward to continuing to work together to conquer childhood cancer.”

MI Windows and Doors, part of the MITER Brands portfolio, also partners with Four Diamonds to sponsor the “Kick-Off Kid” promotion at Penn State home football games, in which children from Four Diamonds run onto the field to grab the tee after the opening kick-off.

“Giving back is at the heart of what we do,” said Amanda Klinger, MITER Foundation Program Manager. “Cancer affects many, and the MITER Foundation strives to help those affected by all types of the disease, as well as groups committed to pediatric cancer research. We are grateful for the ability to serve as a corporate sponsor for THON, providing emotional and financial support to those in need.”

About MITER Foundation

In 2015, the MITER Foundation™ was founded on the belief that we all have an obligation to help our fellow citizens. The foundation has committees at each of our locations that raise and donate funds for their local communities, as well as three noteworthy causes – heroes support, children’s well-being, and cancer support.

About MITER Brands

Founded in 1947, MITER Brands is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments with an owner-operated, family-first approach. With more than 20 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, MITER Brands is a nationwide supplier of precision-built and energy-efficient products. Through optimized manufacturing, valued relationships, and dedicated team members coast to coast, MITER Brands instills confidence and drives quality customer experiences. For more information, visit www.miterbrands.com.

