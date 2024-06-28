Mitel’s Virtual Care Collaboration Service Wins 2024 “Virtual Workspace Platform of The Year” Award From RemoteTech Breakthrough

Annual awards program recognizes innovation in the global remote technology industry

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced its Virtual Care Collaboration Service (VCCS) has been named “Virtual Workspace Platform of the Year” in the 5th Annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe.









Mitel’s VCCS empowers patient-centric care by delivering a complete turn-key virtual telehealth solution between healthcare professionals, patients, and their family members. By leveraging modern browser-based technologies, VCCS delivers easy-to-use e-consultations that require no software downloads. It offers a multimodal experience that includes encrypted voice and video communication, rich chat, screen sharing, and secure file sharing without being tied to any specific technology model.

For frontline healthcare workers, VCCS streamlines corresponding workflows, including patient monitoring, scheduling, and secure medical record system access, through key integrations backed by robust protocols. Images and notes can be recorded and stored with a patient’s consent, providing helpful information for ongoing diagnostics and follow-up care. This helps optimize clinical work plans, staff productivity, and patient outcomes.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for VCCS,” said Martin Bitzinger, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Mitel. “Whether implemented on-premises, in a private or public cloud, or a hybrid environment, VCCS is designed to fully leverage modern communication solutions to deliver flexible and accessible patient-centered care. Combined with extensive healthcare-specific integrations and multimodal capabilities, it allows hospitals, clinics, and care facilities to deliver seamless and secure virtual communication while fostering enhanced collaboration.”

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the remote technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“VCCS streamlines clinical access and allows healthcare teams to work more efficiently by orchestrating and digitizing routine procedures, reducing overhead costs and adoption friction. In our modern healthcare environment, providers face numerous challenges that compromise the quality of patient engagement, from cost constraints to communication barriers,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “By prioritizing patients and leveraging technology, VCCS redefines remote healthcare engagement and ensures providers deliver high-quality, specialized care regardless of geographical constraints. We’re proud to award Mitel with ‘Virtual Workspace Platform of the Year!’”

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mitel.

About RemoteTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more.



For more information visit RemoteTechBreakthrough.com.

