Mitel Poised for Further Success in 2024 After Transformative 50th Year

Unify acquisition, strengthened leadership team, and multiple industry awards signal strong momentum for UC powerhouse
SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel, a global leader in business communications, enters 2024 ideally placed to capitalize on its number two position in global enterprise unified communications (UC). In 2023, the UC leader expanded its customer base to more than 75 million users in 100 countries through its Unify acquisition and celebrated several significant industry achievements. Entering the new year, Mitel is focused on further growth by taking advantage of an integrated product portfolio that will provide partners and customers with even more flexibility and choice to support today’s evolving workplace.
“This past year has been truly remarkable for Mitel, as we celebrated 50 years of success while embracing an exciting new chapter with Unify,” said Mitel president and CEO Tarun Loomba. “Looking ahead to 2024, Mitel is uniquely positioned to grow our customer base globally by delivering world-class communications solutions that offer real value to organizations of all sizes. Combined with our steadfast commitment to innovation and the support of our global partner community, we see a clear opportunity to further strengthen our market position next year.”
“Mitel’s acquisition of Unify has established it as the leading global vendor of on-premises UC, surpassing Avaya and Cisco in installed base size across multiple key regions,” said Synergy Research Group, Inc. founder and chief analyst Jeremy Duke. “As the largest provider in the market, Mitel is well-positioned to drive the transition of on-premises UC and contact centers to cloud technologies. This strategic advantage is particularly crucial in today’s rapidly evolving tech environment, which demands innovative approaches to organizational communication and collaboration.”
“Mitel continues to strengthen and transform its go-to-market approach, which will continue to benefit its partners and customers in 2024,” said Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst of COMMfusion. “With the advantageous Unify deal complete and a continued focus on customer lifecycle management, Mitel is well-equipped to deliver on its strong position in the UC market.”
Mitel 2023 Business Highlights
- In January, Mitel announced it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Atos to acquire its unified communications and collaboration business, Unify. Finalized in October, the deal expanded Mitel’s customer base, product and services offerings, and go-to-market presence, which now includes more than 5,500 resellers, service providers, technology partners, and strategic alliance partners.
- Throughout 2023, Mitel celebrated its 50th birthday. Past and present staff, partners, and customers worldwide helped mark this major milestone. In June, co-founder Sir Terry Matthews took part in a town hall at Mitel’s Ottawa headquarters, and Mitel Serves initiatives supported the company’s long-standing commitment to community giving.
-
Mitel added several new leaders to its executive team in 2023:
- Experienced HR and technology leader Sophie Ames was appointed EVP and Chief People Officer in September.
- Following the Unify acquisition, Marcus Hänsel, former Chief Executive Officer of Unify, was appointed Chief Sales Officer and tasked with leading Mitel’s sales and services functions globally.
- In October, Charles-Henry Duroyon joined Mitel as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Head of M&A.
- Coinciding with Mitel’s 13th annual Innovation Day in November, Luiz Domingos was named Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Large Enterprise R&D.
- Sourcewell announced Mitel had secured its fourth consecutive contract, which extends Mitel’s preferred status as a communications and collaboration provider for more than 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit organizations.
- In the UK, Mitel was named a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s Network Services 3 framework. As a supplier, Mitel continues to provide the UK public sector and related entities streamlined access to the company’s unified communications and contact center solutions.
- In Q3, Mitel announced the release of its next-generation Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) handsets. The 700d DECT handset series includes several new features and enhancements to make mobile communication easier in demanding work environments.
-
Mitel’s desktop IP phones secured sought-after industry certifications for interoperability and energy efficiency:
- Desktop phones from Mitel’s 6900 and 6800 IP series, including the next generation 6920w, 6930w, and 6940w, passed strict United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) criteria to achieve ENERGY STAR® certification.
- Mitel’s 6900w series IP phones earned The Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ seal, which guarantees that each phone has been tested for interoperability with other Wi-Fi CERTIFIED equipment operating in the same frequency band.
Mitel 2023 Awards & Recognition
- In February, CRN honored two Mitel leaders as 2023 CRN® Channel Chiefs.
- In March, Mitel’s Global Partner Program received a 5-star rating from CRN in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.
- In April, Mitel’s all-in-one collaboration platform, MiCollab, was named Compass Intelligence’s Top Team Collaboration Solution as part of their 11th annual CompassIntel Awards.
- In May, CRN named nine Mitel leaders to its 2023 Women of the Channel List.
- Also in May, TMC named Mitel’s new 6900w IP Phone series as a 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.
- In June, Mitel’s 6900w IP phone series was awarded Business Phone System of the Year in the 2023 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards.
- In July, TMC named MiContact Center Business as a 2023 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
- In November, TMC also named MiVoice Business, a recipient of the 2023 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.
- In December, Daren Finney was named to Channel Futures’ Top 20 UC Channel Leaders List.
About Mitel
A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mitel.
Contacts
Mitel Public Relations
Email: pr@mitel.com