Mitel Poised for Further Success in 2024 After Transformative 50th Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel, a global leader in business communications, enters 2024 ideally placed to capitalize on its number two position in global enterprise unified communications (UC). In 2023, the UC leader expanded its customer base to more than 75 million users in 100 countries through its Unify acquisition and celebrated several significant industry achievements. Entering the new year, Mitel is focused on further growth by taking advantage of an integrated product portfolio that will provide partners and customers with even more flexibility and choice to support today’s evolving workplace.





“This past year has been truly remarkable for Mitel, as we celebrated 50 years of success while embracing an exciting new chapter with Unify,” said Mitel president and CEO Tarun Loomba. “Looking ahead to 2024, Mitel is uniquely positioned to grow our customer base globally by delivering world-class communications solutions that offer real value to organizations of all sizes. Combined with our steadfast commitment to innovation and the support of our global partner community, we see a clear opportunity to further strengthen our market position next year.”

“Mitel’s acquisition of Unify has established it as the leading global vendor of on-premises UC, surpassing Avaya and Cisco in installed base size across multiple key regions,” said Synergy Research Group, Inc. founder and chief analyst Jeremy Duke. “As the largest provider in the market, Mitel is well-positioned to drive the transition of on-premises UC and contact centers to cloud technologies. This strategic advantage is particularly crucial in today’s rapidly evolving tech environment, which demands innovative approaches to organizational communication and collaboration.”

“Mitel continues to strengthen and transform its go-to-market approach, which will continue to benefit its partners and customers in 2024,” said Blair Pleasant, president and principal analyst of COMMfusion. “With the advantageous Unify deal complete and a continued focus on customer lifecycle management, Mitel is well-equipped to deliver on its strong position in the UC market.”

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mitel.

