Mitel Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s Network Services 3 Framework

Provides the UK public sector and related entities streamlined access to Mitel’s unified communications and contact centre solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, announced today that it has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s Network Services 3 framework (RM6116) on the following lots:









4b – Digital Communication Services (unified communications)

4c – Contact Centre Solutions.

As supplier on the new NS3 agreement, Mitel can continue to provide UK public sector and affiliated organisations flexibility and choice through its comprehensive portfolio of unified communications (UC) solutions, including private cloud, on-site communications systems, and contact centre platforms.

“It is a great honor to be trusted with providing UK public sector organisations with unified communications and contact centre solutions that keep them connected to the communities they serve,” said Nick Riggott, head of UKISA at Mitel. “Mitel is proud of its long history working within the public sector and we look forward to continuing our support for these customers on their transformation journey. Whether it’s a local council, the NHS, or a large educational institution, we are committed to providing modernised communications and collaboration tools that deliver an exceptional experience for employees and citizens, without compromising on security, reliability, or service quality.”

“Today’s digital transformation is fundamentally changing how the public sector provides services to its communities,” said Stephanie Watson, general manager at MZA Ltd. “This means investing in modern unified communications and collaboration technologies, like Mitel offers, has become absolutely essential. These scalable and resilient solutions provide an improved experience by enabling better communication, boosting productivity, and ultimately meeting the needs of citizens and employees more effectively.”

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2022/23, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £3.8 billion – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

CCS’s Network Services 3 framework provides telecommunications and network services to the UK public sector, associated organizations, agencies, charities, the voluntary sector, and private entities that offer public sector services. The framework includes a list of named suppliers, simplified purchasing procedures, and cost-effective pricing. This means public sector organisations using the agreement can be confident that suppliers such as Mitel can support digital transformation initiatives that enhance their interactions with constituents, thereby increasing efficiency.

About Crown Commercial Service



Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. To find out more about CCS, visit:www.crowncommercial.gov.uk.

Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/2827044

About Mitel



A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate, and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mitel.

Contacts

Mitel Public Relations



Email: pr@mitel.com