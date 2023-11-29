Mitel Appoints Luiz Domingos as Chief Technology Officer

Innovative and passionate tech executive to drive Mitel’s technology vision and strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced that Luiz Domingos has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Large Enterprise R&D. Domingos joined Mitel through its acquisition of Unify earlier this year.









Domingos will play a central role in delivering Mitel’s innovation agenda and leading the company’s technology vision and strategy. He will work closely with the company’s R&D and product development leaders to ensure emerging technologies are integrated into Mitel’s product roadmaps and oversee the company’s intellectual property assets. As CTO, Domingos will also provide executive direction around strengthening and expanding Mitel’s flexible UC solutions to align with changing customer needs and the company’s growth strategies.

Over the past two decades, Domingos has developed a proven track record of delivering innovative communication and collaboration solutions, leading global R&D teams, and bringing high-quality products to market. During his tenure at Unify, he served as Chief Product and Technology Officer, managing the complete portfolio and developing disruptive cloud solutions.

“Innovation is an integral part of Mitel’s DNA, and adding Luiz’s knowledge and experience will allow us to further capitalize on integrating emerging technologies into our world-class portfolio,” said Tarun Loomba, Mitel President and Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership will be especially valuable as we bring together Mitel and Unify’s extensive R&D operations over the coming months and deliver a combined go-to-market strategy and product portfolio.”

The announcement of Domingos’ appointment coincides with Mitel’s 13th Annual Innovation Day, which takes place on November 29. The event showcases the company’s latest product and service offerings, processes, and tools. It also promotes knowledge sharing and collaboration through an innovation competition for employees worldwide. Top competitors will earn a spot in Mitel’s ‘Shark Tank’ style event, where they can pitch their concept and business case to Mitel executives and guest judges for future production.

“I am thrilled and honored to take on this role, especially during such a significant time at Mitel,” said Domingos. “The UC sector is evolving rapidly, and I believe we are exceptionally well-positioned to deliver the next-gen communications experiences our customers need to grow and thrive. As Mitel enters a new era as a global UC powerhouse, our commitment to innovation and technical excellence has never been stronger.”

Domingos earned a dual bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering from Parana Federal University UFPr in Curitiba, Brazil. He has completed executive education from INSEAD Paris, holds a PMP certification from the Project Management Institute, and has several patents with the US Patent Office in his name.

