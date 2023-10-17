Mitel Appoints Charles-Henry Duroyon as Chief Operating Officer and Head of M&A

Experienced global executive to spearhead operations for unified communications leader

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced the appointment of Charles-Henry Duroyon as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Duroyon will oversee Mitel’s global business operations, supply chain, and data privacy office as well as lead the company’s strategic planning and M&A initiatives.









With Mitel’s recent acquisition of Unify and goals of further market share expansion, Duroyon will focus on developing operational strategies that support company growth initiatives and optimize organizational efficiency, while ensuring quality, compliance, and accountability to critical business metrics.

Duroyon brings a deep knowledge of international markets from prior leadership roles as Chief Human Resources Officer, COO, and Chief Executive Officer in a variety of industries. In his previous role as Senior Vice President at Atos Tech Foundation, he led corporate development and transformation efforts, including chairing the sale of Unify to Mitel concluded in September 2023. Prior to that, Duroyon served as Global COO of Unify where he was responsible for supply chain, IT, quality, performance excellence, cloud partnerships, and strategic planning. He was also formerly CEO of Fastviewer, a cloud company specializing in remote support and web collaboration, where he led the company to a successful sale, and earlier in his career held key roles at Atos, Faurecia, and Taleo.

“Operational excellence is central to Mitel’s growth strategy and the addition of a senior operations leader to our executive team reflects that focus,” said Tarun Loomba, Mitel President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to his deep knowledge of the Unify business, Charles-Henry brings significant experience leading organizations through transformation and a well-developed global perspective that will help Mitel accelerate current priorities and build a foundation for long-term success.”

“With the recent addition of Unify, Mitel has demonstrated a clear commitment to the communications space and laid a path for an exciting future,” said Charles-Henry Duroyon. “I look forward to working with this talented team to ensure customers continue to have exceptional experiences with Mitel solutions and services for many years to come.”

