Mitel 6900w IP Phone Series Wins “Business Phone System Of The Year” In RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced that its newly released 6900w IP phone series has received the “Business Phone System Of The Year” award in the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services empowering remote, hybrid and distributed work around the globe. This is the fourth year in a row a Mitel solution has won in this category.

Built for any deployment size, Mitel’s 6900w phone series is a set of powerful IP business phones which provide seamless and efficient access to business calls. The 6900w series, including the 6920w, 6930w, and 6940w phones, integrates modern digital tools and technology like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and MobileLink to create a streamlined customer experience designed for today’s hybrid workforce. The series also includes patented PCLink technology that quickly transforms the phone into a crystal-clear audio device for video collaboration on PCs.

“We are very excited about the industry recognition that the 6900w IP phone series has received,” said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice president of product management at Mitel. “At Mitel, we are dedicated to offering flexible and choice-filled communication solutions that enhance collaboration in today’s modern business environment. These next-generation desktop IP devices offer users the convenience of easily managing both traditional phone calls and PC-based video calls. They provide a modern communication experience ready to meet all business requirements, whether working remotely or in the office.”

The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the remote and hybrid work industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,250 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Mitel’s 6900w phone series is tailored to meet all business needs in today’s modern business world by elevating the customer experience and evolving the ways of business communication. In the post-pandemic world, organizations are now looking for digital communication solutions that increase collaboration,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “For the fourth year in a row, we’re pleased to recognize Mitel with the ‘Business Phone System of the Year’ award. The 6900w series, with its excellent state-of-the-art features, is a perfect digital option to provide remote workers with optimal efficiency, productivity, and the best customer experience possible.”

