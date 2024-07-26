Home Business Wire Mitek to Report Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results on August 8,...
Business Wire

Mitek to Report Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results on August 8, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that it will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 8th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2024. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Mitek Interim CEO Scott Carter and CFO Dave Lyle will host the call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 888-999-5318

International dial-in number: +1 848-280-6460

Participants: Ask to join the Mitek Systems earnings call.

If joining by phone, please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Mitek earnings call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MKR Investor Relations at 213-277-5550.

To listen to the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the investor relations section of the Mitek website at http://www.miteksystems.com/.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends and will remain available for one week. To access the replay, dial +1 877-481-4010 (U.S. and Canada Toll-Free) or +1 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay passcode 50966. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Mitek website.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies with new levels of control, deployment ease, and operation while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here. [(MITK-F)]

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com

Articoli correlati

New VX4 Prototype Completes First Tethered Piloted Flight

Business Wire Business Wire -
Vertical’s latest VX4 prototype has performed its first tethered piloted flight. “Wheels up” phase of flight test programme follows the...
Continua a leggere

U.K. Firms Conduct Orchestrated Approach to Cybersecurity

Business Wire Business Wire -
A growing business-wide awareness of security threats helps employees understand their role in safeguarding enterprise assets, ISG Provider Lens™...
Continua a leggere

Amkor Signs Preliminary Memorandum of Terms with US Department of Commerce for Arizona Advanced Packaging and Test Facility

Business Wire Business Wire -
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, announced today it...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php