Mitek to Report Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results on April 15, 2024

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that it intends to file its fiscal 2024 first quarter 10-Q report after the close of the market on Monday, April 15, 2024, and host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) that day to discuss the company’s financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company also intends to publish an earnings press release for its fiscal 2024 first quarter after the close of the market on April 15th.

To access the live call, dial 1-877-270-2148 (US and Canada) or +1 412-902-6510 (International). Please ask to join the Mitek call.

A live and archived conference call webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will remain available for one week. The phone call replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US or Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering the passcode 1577571.

