Mitek to Report Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on June 29, 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year, ended September 30, 2022, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the close of the market.

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on June 29, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results.

To access the live call, dial 877-270-2148 (US and Canada) or +1 412-902-6510 (International). Please ask to join the Mitek call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. The phone call replay can be access by dialing 877-344-7529 (US or Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering the passcode: 9370119.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, with technology to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. More than 7,800 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com

