Mitek Announces Record Revenue and Earnings for Full Year Fiscal 2022

Total Revenue for Fiscal 2022 Increased 20% Year Over Year; Company Guides for Continued Revenue and Earnings Growth in Fiscal 2023

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com, “Mitek” or the “Company”), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today reported financial results for both its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 full year ended September 30, 2022. Total revenue for the full year fiscal 2022 increased 20% year over year, driven by additional revenue as a result of the acquisition of HooYu Ltd. (“HooYu”), as well as increased demand for both Mitek’s digital identity verification and deposits solutions, as commerce continues its rapid shift to digital channels.

Fiscal 2022 Business Accomplishments

Continued deposits business growth driven by increasing consumer usage of Mobile Check Deposit and strong adoption of Check Fraud Defender by several leading financial institutions.

Successful integration of HooYu into the Mitek Identity line of business which streamlined operations and yielded significant synergies in product development and go to market.

Launched the integrated identity platform, Mitek’s Verified Identity Platform (MiVIP), which expanded Mitek’s addressable market and delivered improved unit economics.

Shortly following the close of the fiscal 2022, Mitek launched MiPass, the industry’s first multi-model biometric solution for continuous identity authentication, which further expanded Mitek’s total addressable market.

Fiscal 2022 Full Year Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 20% year over year to a record $143.9 million.

GAAP net operating income was $11.3 million.

GAAP net income was $3.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net operating income was $43.5 million, operating margin of 30%, up 86 basis points year over year.

Non-GAAP net income increased 16% year over year to a record $39.6 million, or $0.87 per diluted share.

Cash flow from operations was $26.4 million.

Total cash and investments were $101.0 million at September 30, 2022.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 17% year over year to $38.8 million.

GAAP net operating income was $2.9 million.

GAAP net loss was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net operating income was $11.0 million, operating margin of 28%.

Non-GAAP net income was $9.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

Mitek CEO, Max Carnecchia’s Comments

“Fiscal 2022 was another record year for Mitek. We again achieved record revenue and earnings and delivered strong cash flow from operations, as we continued to deliver industry leading products that make digital commerce faster and safer. This ongoing momentum reinforces our unwavering optimism about our long-term prospects and our ability to further penetrate our large target addressable markets.”

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Mitek expects revenue for the year ending September 30, 2023 to be in the range of $162.0 million to $165.0 million, an increase of approximately 14% year over year from the mid-point of the guidance range. In addition, Mitek expects its non-GAAP operating margin for fiscal 2023 to be in the range of 29.5% to 30.5%.

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, with technology to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. More than 7,800 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release relating to the Company or its management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s long-term prospects and market opportunities are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company’s ability to withstand negative conditions in the global economy, a lack of demand for or market acceptance of the Company’s products, the impact of the Company’s acquisition of HooYu Ltd. including any operational or cultural difficulties associated with the integration of the businesses of Mitek and HooYu Ltd., the Company’s ability to continue to develop, produce and introduce innovative new products in a timely manner, the Company’s ability to capitalize on a growing market, quarterly variations in revenue, the profitability of certain sectors of the Company, the performance of the Company’s growth initiatives, the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation, and the timing of the implementation and launch of the Company’s products by the Company’s signed customers.

Additional risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are contained from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the SEC on December 13, 2021 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Collectively, these risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures for non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share that exclude amortization and acquisition-related costs, intellectual property litigation costs, executive transition costs, stock compensation expenses, restructuring costs, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments, and the cash tax difference. These financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In evaluating the Company’s performance, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial statements prepared under GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a useful measure of the Company’s operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into the Company’s ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Board of Directors of the Company utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to gain a better understanding of the Company’s comparative operating performance from period-to-period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial statements, are useful to investors because they provide a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s ongoing operating results, including results of operations against investor and analyst financial models, which helps identify trends in the Company’s underlying business and provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company’s underlying business.

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands except share data) September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,059 $ 30,312 Short-term investments 58,268 149,057 Accounts receivable, net 27,874 16,602 Contract assets 6,273 4,080 Prepaid expenses 2,000 1,920 Other current assets 2,622 2,085 Total current assets 129,096 204,056 Long-term investments 10,633 48,051 Property and equipment, net 3,493 3,671 Right-of-use assets 5,155 7,056 Goodwill and intangible assets 195,942 91,830 Deferred income tax assets 10,245 10,511 Convertible senior notes hedge — 48,208 Other non-current assets 5,846 6,310 Total assets $ 360,410 $ 419,693 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,974 $ 2,507 Accrued payroll and related taxes 10,393 11,776 Accrued liabilities(1) 1,155 480 Deferred revenue, current portion 13,394 10,381 Lease liabilities, current portion 2,110 1,943 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 5,920 11,050 Restructuring accrual 901 — Other current liabilities(1) 1,650 1,072 Total current liabilities 40,497 39,209 Convertible senior notes 127,970 120,918 Embedded conversion derivative — 48,208 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 1,775 955 Lease liabilities, non-current portion 4,106 6,588 Deferred income tax liabilities, non current portion 14,132 4,117 Other non-current liabilities 1,613 6,868 Total liabilities 190,093 226,863 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized, 44,680,429 and 44,168,745 issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively 44 44 Additional paid-in capital 216,493 199,935 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,219 ) (943 ) Accumulated deficit (18,001 ) (6,066 ) Treasury stock, at cost, no shares and 7,773 shares as of September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively — (140 ) Total stockholders’ equity 170,317 192,830 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 360,410 $ 419,693

(1) September 30, 2021 consolidated balance sheet reflects reclassifications to conform to the current year presentation.

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Software and hardware $ 19,815 $ 17,781 $ 72,925 $ 60,069 Services and other 18,950 15,490 71,018 59,728 Total revenue 38,765 33,271 143,943 119,797 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenue—software and hardware 380 260 1,576 2,468 Cost of revenue—services and other 4,838 2,940 18,432 16,482 Selling and marketing 9,951 8,449 38,841 32,497 Research and development 8,278 8,241 30,192 23,632 General and administrative 7,993 6,081 26,591 22,490 Acquisition-related costs and expenses 4,395 3,375 15,172 8,951 Restructuring costs (7 ) — 1,800 — Total operating costs and expenses 35,828 29,346 132,604 106,520 Operating income 2,937 3,925 11,339 13,277 Interest expense 2,107 1,587 8,232 5,129 Other income (expense), net (368 ) 106 (370 ) 654 Income before income taxes 462 2,444 2,737 8,802 Income tax benefit (provision) (773 ) (637 ) 295 (824 ) Net income (loss) $ (311 ) $ 1,807 $ 3,032 $ 7,978 Net income (loss) per share—basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share—basic 44,693 44,616 44,595 43,509 Shares used in calculating net income (loss) per share—diluted 45,311 46,236 45,780 45,083

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC. NON-GAAP NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) (amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (311 ) $ 1,807 $ 3,032 $ 7,978 Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization and acquisition-related costs(2) 4,395 3,375 15,533 8,951 Intellectual property litigation costs 348 330 1,446 974 Executive transition costs — — — 428 Stock compensation expense 3,278 2,950 13,363 11,532 Restructuring costs (7 ) — 1,800 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,813 1,292 7,053 4,373 Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (2,457 ) (1,802 ) (9,799 ) (6,013 ) Cash tax difference(1) 1,935 2,179 7,210 5,961 Non-GAAP net income 8,994 10,131 39,638 34,184 Non-GAAP income per share—basic $ 0.20 $ 0.23 $ 0.89 $ 0.79 Non-GAAP income per share—diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.87 $ 0.76 Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—basic 44,693 44,616 44,595 43,509 Shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income per share—diluted 45,311 46,236 45,780 45,083

(1) The Company’s non-GAAP net income is calculated using a cash tax rate of 5.4% and 3% in fiscal 2022 and 2021, respectively. The estimated cash tax rate is the estimated tax payable on the Company’s tax returns as a percentage of estimated annual non-GAAP pre-tax net income. The Company uses an estimated cash tax rate to adjust for the historical variation in the effective book tax rate associated with the reversal of valuation allowances, the utilization of research and development tax credits, and the utilization of loss carryforwards which currently have an overall effect of reducing taxes payable. The Company believes that the cash tax rate provides a more transparent view of the Company’s operating results. The Company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 167% and 26%, respectively. The Company’s effective tax rate used for the purposes of calculating GAAP net income for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was negative 11% and 9%, respectively. (2) Included in acquisition-related costs and expenses is $0.3 million of foreign exchange and investment losses incurred in connection with the acquisition of HooYu Ltd. which is included in other income (expense), net in the consolidated statements of operations for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

