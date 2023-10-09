Home Business Wire Mitek Announces Participation in the Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series:...
Business Wire

Mitek Announces Participation in the Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector

di Business Wire

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in making digital access faster and more secure, today announced management’s participation in the Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series being held virtually on October 10-11, 2023.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Max Carnecchia, will be participating in a virtual panel on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET. To register for the panel discussion, please reach out to your conference representative or register here.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,800 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here. [(MITK-F)]

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com

Articoli correlati

Veradigm Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Stay Extension

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#healthIT--Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) announced today that, on October 6, 2023, it received a notice from Nasdaq indicating...
Continua a leggere

Nextracker to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results on October 25, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) will announce its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market closes on...
Continua a leggere

Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results October 23rd and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php