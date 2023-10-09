Mitek Announces Participation in the Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in making digital access faster and more secure, today announced management’s participation in the Maxim Group 2023 Virtual Tech Conference Series being held virtually on October 10-11, 2023.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Max Carnecchia, will be participating in a virtual panel on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET. To register for the panel discussion, please reach out to your conference representative or register here.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,800 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here. [(MITK-F)]

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers



MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



mitk@mkr-group.com