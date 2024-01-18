Mitek Announces Extension of Nasdaq Stay and Hearing Date

Nasdaq panel maintains status quo of the Company’s securities pending hearing

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com, “Mitek” or the “Company”), a global leader in digital identity and fraud prevention, today announced that on January 17, 2024, the Company was notified by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) that the Panel has granted the Company’s request to extend the automatic stay of suspension of the Company’s common stock from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) pending the Company’s hearing before the Panel scheduled for March 19, 2024, and a final determination regarding the Company’s listing status.

As previously reported, the Company is subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor for a period of one year, or until November 6, 2024, which requires the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department to promptly issue a delisting determination in the event that the Company fails to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c). As previously disclosed on December 18, 2023, the Company intended to appeal a determination by the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department to delist the Company’s securities due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On December 26, 2023 the Company timely requested a hearing before the Panel and requested that the automatic stay of suspension be extended through the completion of the hearings process and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing.

While the Company intends to file its Form 10-K as quickly as possible to regain compliance, it currently anticipates that, as a result of the Company’s previously delayed filings, it will be delayed in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2023 which is due on February 9, 2024 and which cannot be completed and filed until the Form 10-K has been filed.

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in digital access, founded to bridge the physical and digital worlds. Mitek’s advanced identity verification technologies and global platform make digital access faster and more secure than ever, providing companies with new levels of control, deployment ease and operation, while protecting the entire customer journey. Trusted by 99% of U.S. banks for mobile check deposits and 7,900 of the world’s largest organizations, Mitek helps companies reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release relating to the Company or its management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company or its management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s listing status and the Company’s filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2023 and its Quarterly Report Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2023 constitute forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the Company’s ability to withstand negative conditions in the global economy, a lack of demand for or market acceptance of the Company’s products, the impact of the Company’s acquisition of HooYu Ltd. including any operational or cultural difficulties associated with the integration of the businesses of Mitek and HooYu Ltd., the Company’s ability to continue to develop, produce and introduce innovative new products in a timely manner, the Company’s ability to capitalize on a growing market, quarterly variations in revenue, the profitability of certain sectors of the Company, the performance of the Company’s growth initiatives, the outcome of any pending or threatened litigation, and the timing of the implementation and launch of the Company’s products by the Company’s signed customers.

Additional risks and uncertainties faced by the Company are contained from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the SEC on July 31, 2023 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Collectively, these risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in its forward-looking statements and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers



MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



mitk@mkr-group.com