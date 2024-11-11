MITC Announces General Availability of AI Software and Services

FREDERICK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITC, a leader in staff and client solutions for disability service providers, announced today the general availability of a range of AI software and services.





Direct support professionals (DSPs) deliver supports to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) to live independently, work in the community, spend their days meaningfully, connect with family and friends, and more. Disability service providers struggle with hiring, retention and training costs in their efforts to support individuals. AI offers a unique opportunity to significantly improve support to DSPs.

“MITC is committed to providing Private AI tools to better support providers and DSPs,” said John Graham, MITC CEO and Software Architect. “After several months of robust field testing at multiple providers, MITC is proud to announce the general availability of our AI Help Desk, MITCH. MITCH will allow DSPs to receive direct support and get answers to questions about attendance, schedules, documentation, PTO, trainings, pay, EVV and more.”

“At MITC, we are dedicated to empowering providers with the best tools and solutions. We are building on our work in 2023/24 with AI to offer our expertise to help providers implement their own Private AI service to support their DSPs. By customizing training content to match the services provided, including internal standard operating procedures and state and setting specific regulations, providers will be able to allow their DSPs to access all their supporting material anytime in their first language,” Graham added.

Founded in 1990, MITC is a leading technology platform for disability service providers across the USA and Canada. Developed specifically for Medicaid home and community-based (HCBS), residential and day service providers, MITC offers modular solutions for supporting staff and clients.

