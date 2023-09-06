Home Business Wire MIT Sloan CFO Summit Presents “Delivering Results” with CFOs from Delta Airlines,...
Business Wire

MIT Sloan CFO Summit Presents “Delivering Results” with CFOs from Delta Airlines, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer

di Business Wire

Premier one-day conference celebrates 21st year offering insights and expertise from MIT Faculty and leading financial executives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The MIT Sloan CFO Summit, the premier conference for CFOs, celebrates its 21st anniversary connecting financial leaders across a broad mix of business structures, stages and sectors. The nation’s preeminent one-day CFO conference, to be held Tuesday, November 14, 2023, attracts 400+ CFOs and senior financial executives.


With its theme of “Delivering Results,” the conference features panel sessions that include Driving Innovation; Cash is Still King; Talent in the Finance Function; The Customer-Centric CFO; Managing M&A Through Transactions and Business Cycles; and Balancing Risks, Rewards and Results.

Just as CFOs are very deliberate in the steps they take to lead their companies, so too are we very attentive in setting the agenda for the CFO Summit,” said Jeremy Seidman, Chair of the MIT Sloan CFO Summit. “We are delighted to offer another year of best-in-class leaders sharing their experience with setting goals, establishing processes and delivering results.”

Founded in 2002, the event brings together financial executives and leading faculty from MIT to learn and discuss high level strategies, practical insights and the integration of knowledge, experience and creativity. This year’s speaker line-up includes CFOs from Aspen Technology, AppFire, Berkshire Residential Investments, Dynavax, Freight Farms, HubSpot, IntelyCare, Sigilon Therapeutics, SquareSpace and more.

Conference highlights include:

  • Morning fireside chat with Simon Johnson, PhD, Professor of Entrepreneurship, MIT Sloan and Joseph Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson
  • Special presentation: How to Work with Almost Anyone, with author Michael Bungay Stanier
  • Keynote panel featuring Nina Trentmann, Bloomberg News; Caroline Dybeck Happe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, GE (formerly); Dan Janki, Chief Financial Officer, Delta; and Greg Lewis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Honeywell.
  • Closing keynote with Jonathan Fleming, Senior Lecturer, Trust Center for MIT Entrepreneurship in conversation with David Denton, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Pfizer Inc.

About the MIT Sloan CFO Summit

The MIT Sloan CFO Summit is the nation’s premier CFO event. Started in 2002, the Summit brings together leading faculty from MIT and financial executives from around the world. The annual event offers a day of practical education, peer networking and thought-provoking discourse on the future of finance, accounting, and business. The day includes presentations, panels, keynote speakers and networking. The Summit is part of the CXO Series produced by the MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world’s leading academic sources of innovation in management theory and practice, and the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. The annual events, organized by alumni volunteers, promote the MIT philosophy of “mens et manus,” or “mind and hand,” by bringing together the academic research from MIT Sloan with today’s corporate leaders. For more information and to register, visit www.mitcfo.com.

Contacts

Media:
Beth Kurth

Corporate Forum
beth.kurth@corporateforum.com

