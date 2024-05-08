Missouri’s Jefferson College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve Students Across Three Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jefferson College has selected YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help instructors deliver accessible course content to students online and across its three campuses in Jefferson County, Missouri.





Jefferson College leaders were seeking an accessibility solution that will enable instructors to remediate documents in the Canvas Learning Management System and expand accessibility across its entire digital footprint. The platform automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents, provides users with customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage, identifies, prioritizes and automates the resolution of accessibility issues with on-the-spot remediation capabilities, and offers advanced analytics to help drive informed decisions in the institution’s accessibility journey. In addition, YuJa Panorama’s Remediation Engines identify, prioritize, and automate the correction of inaccessible content in course content.

“Remediating inaccessible content manually can be a huge and time consuming challenge, especially for smaller institutions,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa Panorama was designed to help automate the process to make the remediation process simple from the start. We’re excited for instructors and students at Jefferson College to experience everything the Accessibility Platform has to offer.”

ABOUT JEFFERSON COLLEGE

Set among 420 acres of oak trees and rolling hills, Jefferson College is a comprehensive community college located in Hillsboro, Missouri, 25 miles south of St. Louis. While considered part of the metropolitan area, Jefferson County is a blend of suburban and rural lifestyles. It offers a strong general education curriculum, college transfer and technical programs, personal enrichment courses, and on-campus experiences prepare students to succeed in their careers, further their education, and prosper in a diverse world. In addition to the main campus, the college also has attendance sites in Arnold, Imperial, and an online virtual campus.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

