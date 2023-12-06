Mission Clean Energy Welcomes John Richardson as Vice President of Finance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mission Clean Energy, a rapidly growing utility-scale solar and battery storage developer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of John Richardson as Vice President of Finance. In this role, John will lead the financial aspects of the company, with a particular focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and capital markets activity.





John brings a wealth of energy transition experience and relationships to Mission Clean Energy. Prior to joining the company, John served in key leadership roles at CohnReznick Capital (now CRC-IB) before co-founding Acadia Infrastructure Capital and CRC-IB’s predecessor investment affiliate.

Mission Clean Energy is quickly heading to the forefront of the renewable energy industry with a nationally diversified 10 gigawatt (GW) pipeline of solar and storage projects. The addition of John Richardson to the team signifies the company’s commitment to strengthening its financial capabilities in supporting a growing pipeline and platform.

“John’s extensive background in renewable energy finance and the energy transition makes him a valuable asset to Mission Clean Energy as we continue to grow,” said Max Bakker, CEO at Mission Clean Energy. “His relationships and knowledge will play a pivotal role in advancing our strategic goals.”

In his new role, John will spearhead efforts to forge partnerships with other developers and asset owners around Mission Clean Energy’s pipeline. His strategic insights will be instrumental in advancing Mission Clean Energy’s business objectives. John will also leverage prior relationships with a number of emerging corporate power purchasers to support Mission Clean Energy’s origination team.

“I am excited to join the great team at Mission Clean Energy. My career has been spent as a catalyst for growth stage platforms to achieve their goals in the clean infrastructure space. I look forward to doing the same with Mission in a more active role managing Mission’s finances and supporting the company’s strategy. Mission is poised to make a significant and positive impact in the energy transition. I really appreciate the team’s specialized focus on greenfield site selection and early-stage development. This team has outstanding project execution capabilities that made it stand out after many years advising companies in the sector,” said John Richardson.

With John Richardson on board, Mission Clean Energy is beginning to explore development partnerships on its significant and growing pipeline of projects.

About Mission Clean Energy:

Mission Clean Energy (“Mission”) is a values-driven company focused on accelerating the clean energy transition. Its principal purpose is the responsible development of cost-effective, utility-scale renewable generating and storage facilities using proven, bankable technologies. Mission’s principal investor is an affiliate of funds managed by Wafra Inc., a global investment firm with approximately $32 billion of assets under management.

Contacts

media@missioncleanenergy.com

(415) 275-0753