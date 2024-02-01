Home Business Wire Misfits & Machines Accelerates Bold Ventures Through AI and Challenger Thinking
Misfits & Machines Accelerates Bold Ventures Through AI and Challenger Thinking

New venture incubator Misfits & Machines is on a mission to liberate contrarian ideas from the tyranny of reason.


MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Contrarian ideas usually meet massive headwinds. But what would be possible if businesses were given true freedom to explore?

The answer might be something like Misfits & Machines, a madcap laboratory where ideas aren’t sketched on napkins…. They’re made reality through ingenuity and AI wizardry. Born as the innovation arm of sister agency Marketing Architects, Misfits & Machines is a venture incubator and accelerator where bold concepts get rocket boosters. That’s thanks to advanced tech and an experienced team of marketers and entrepreneurs.

At the helm is Marketing Architects founder Chuck Hengel, Chief Product Officer Rob DeMars, marketing veteran Jordan Mauer, and ex-Amazon solutions architect, John Ryan Cottam. Missy Fit, an AI-inspired character voicing Misfits & Machines’ industry-disrupting ethos, serves as the agency’s newest addition.

“Misfits & Machines is exploring what’s possible when anything’s possible,” says Hengel. “Armed with truly one-of-a-kind technology and a powerhouse team dedicated to unconventional thinking, we’re creating products that could reimagine entire industries.”

“Our efforts are two-fold,” adds DeMars. “Make awesome SaaS products in the marcom space. And venture partnering with like-minded entrepreneurs who have bold offerings but require an equally audacious approach to becoming famous. We’re ready to create stuff that’ll make marketers squirm. In a good way, of course.”

To grow ventures and develop ground-breaking concepts, Misfits & Machines is rallying around ‘the four Ps’:

  • Product—Building SaaS products from idea to implementation.
  • Partnership—Working alongside entrepreneurs to grow their offering through revolutionary branding and marketing.
  • Proof—Testing, validating, and making data-first decisions.
  • Prestidigitation—Leaving space for serendipity and contrarian thinking.

Misfits & Machines is currently evaluating ventures, seeking rare gems that sparkle with potential. If you have a brainchild craving some challenger thinking, shoot a message to jordan@isamisfit.com.

About Misfits & Machines

On a mission to liberate contrarian ideas from the tyranny of reason, Misfits & Machines incubates and accelerates bold ventures through challenger thinking and AI tinkering. Learn more at misfitsandmachines.com.

Contacts

Jordan Mauer

SVP Strategic Partnerships

jordan@isamisfit.com

