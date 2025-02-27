Mirion Technologies Site in Munich Achieves ISO 19443 Certification

Munich becomes newest Mirion location to successfully complete ISO certification, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality and safety in the nuclear industry.

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirion Technologies, a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, announced today that its site in Munich, Germany, has been awarded with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification ISO 19443:2018, a nuclear-specific quality management standard dedicated to organizations supplying products and services important to nuclear safety (ITNS). Such achievement emphasizes the company’s commitment to maintaining stringent quality and safety standards specific to the nuclear sector.

The Mirion Technologies site in Munich, a full-service provider for Radiation and Neutron Flux Monitoring Systems, is one of a few companies in Germany to receive this certification, building on its long-standing ISO 9001 certification and further enhancing the Mirion commitment to excellence. The audit was conducted by TÜV Süd France, accredited by the French Accreditation Body COFRAC.

“ This milestone is a collective achievement, and I extend my sincere gratitude to everyone involved for their hard work and dedication allowing that result,” said Thibaut Floquet, president of the EMEA/APAC division of Mirion Technologies. “ This significant accomplishment further underscores our dedication to quality and safety and reinforces our position in the small circle of leading suppliers of the nuclear energy industry globally.”

The certification audit specifically highlighted the company’s clear line of responsibility, quality concept and emphasis on nuclear quality goals. The auditors also praised the interaction between departments and the well-structured approach to projects and developments.

The Munich site joins three other Mirion locations to achieve the ISO 19443 certification. Mirion Technologies sites in France (Lamanon and Fussy) are also accredited.

About Mirion

Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. Focused on nuclear and safety, the Mirion Technologies group is committed to powering advancements in nuclear energy through proven radiation safety technologies and expertise. Dedicated to driving better patient outcomes, the Mirion Medical group is focused on improving quality in cancer care through its broad range of solutions that enhance the delivery and ensure safety across the medical landscape. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,800 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at https://www.mirion.com/.

For investor inquiries:

Eric Linn

ir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny

media@mirion.com