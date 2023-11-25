Mirion Medical Introduces Instadose®VUE Dosimeter at Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting

Innovative Solutions for Diagnostic Imaging QA, Nuclear Medicine, & Medical Imaging Tables Also Featured for Mirion Medical at RSNA

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mirion (“we” or “the company”), announced today that it will debut the new Instadose®VUE personal dosimeter, from its Dosimetry Services brand, at the 2023 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Meeting starting Sunday in Chicago, Illinois. Mirion Dosimetry Services joins Sun Nuclear, Capintec, and Biodex medical imaging brands in the Mirion Medical booth (#6328) at RSNA, which will feature products and services for occupational dosimetry, diagnostic imaging QA, nuclear medicine, and medical imaging tables and accessories.

Introducing the InstadoseVUE Personal Dosimeter

The new Instadose®VUE advanced, wireless personal dosimeter offers a display screen for improved user engagement, insights, and compliance. Harnessing Bluetooth® Low Energy Technology, the InstadoseVUE dosimeter enables wearers to capture personalized dose reads on-demand, anytime and anywhere. With programmable calendar features, scheduling automatic dose reads ahead of time is easy, simplifying dose reporting and management even further.

Highlights for the Mirion Medical Booth

Other industry-leading solutions featured at the Mirion Medical booth include:

IQphan™ Phantom for comprehensive CT QA (Sun Nuclear)

RapidCHECK™ Analysis Software (Sun Nuclear)

Captus ® 4000e Thyroid Uptake System (Capintec)

4000e Thyroid Uptake System (Capintec) CRC ® Dose Calibrators and Well Counters (Capintec)

Dose Calibrators and Well Counters (Capintec) Surgical C-Arm Table – 840 (Biodex)

Sound Pro™ Combination Table (Biodex)

Mirion Medical experts will be on hand to provide product insights and demonstrations.

ec² Software Solutions, Now Part of Mirion Medical

Earlier this month, Mirion Medical welcomed ec² Software Solutions, expanding the company’s Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging Portfolio. Featured for ec² at RSNA in booth #2101, Numa® software provides innovative DICOM and HL7 workflow and communications solutions to meet the specific needs of nuclear medicine, nuclear cardiology, Radiopharmacies, PET and PET/CT departments.

“ We are thrilled to welcome ec² Software Solutions to our medical family of solutions, further expanding and strengthening our commitment to leverage ionizing radiation to support innovation in healthcare. By adding to our portfolio through acquisitions and strengthening our proven technologies, as we’ve done with our new InstadoseVUE dosimeter, we continue to build on the depth and breadth of our medical portfolio,” said Thomas Logan, Mirion CEO.

RSNA attendees can gain insights on these products and more in Mirion Medical booth #6328 at RSNA.

About Mirion

Mirion is a global leader in radiation safety, science and medicine, empowering innovations that deliver vital protection while harnessing the transformative potential of ionizing radiation across a diversity of end markets. The Mirion Technologies group provides proven radiation safety technologies that operate with precision – for essential work within R&D labs, critical nuclear facilities, and on the front lines. The Mirion Medical group solutions help enhance the delivery and ensure safety in healthcare, powering the fields of Nuclear Medicine, Radiation Therapy QA, Occupational Dosimetry, and Diagnostic Imaging. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,700 people and operates in 12 countries. Learn more at: mirion.com.

InstadoseVUE, IQphan, RapidCHECK, Captus, CRC, Sound Pro, Numa, Sun Nuclear, Capintec, Biodex and Mirion Dosimetry Services are trademarks or registered trademarks of Mirion Technologies, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Jerry Estes



ir@mirion.com

For media inquiries:

Erin Schesny



media@mirion.com