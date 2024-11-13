Mirantis Streamlines Kubernetes Operations, Delivers Security for Enterprise Workloads

Mirantis Kubernetes Engine 4 introduces a fully open-source architecture, delivers secure and compliant ‘enterprise ready’ Kubernetes

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—KubeCon – Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open-source software, today announced Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE) 4, the latest evolution in its long-established product line that sets the standard for secure enterprise Kubernetes.





MKE powers some of the world’s largest, highest-performance, and most secure clusters – hosting mission-critical workloads in every industry. More than 300,000 nodes of MKE have been deployed in production.

MKE 4’s 100% open source architecture is based on k0s – a flexible and scalable CNCF-certified Kubernetes. Like its predecessors, MKE 4 delivers ‘enterprise ready’ Kubernetes that is high-performance, highly-secure (with FIPS 140-2 encryption) and easy to operate, with a convenient web UI (user interface).

The new MKE 4 provides flexibility for platform engineers – designed to precisely meet requirements of virtually any use-case with Mirantis-validated open source ‘composable’ components from the CNCF ecosystem. MKE 4 uses declarative lifecycle-management that is highly automated – with platform configurations that are continuously monitored and can be corrected by Kubernetes operators to prevent configuration drift.

Plus, installation of MKE Virtualization (KubeVirt) enables virtual machine (VM) workloads to run in tandem with those on containers.

“We believe that Kubernetes is the core platform for all technology infrastructure and have designed MKE 4 to provide users with the flexibility to compose the best platform for their needs,” said Shaun O’Meara, chief technology officer, Mirantis. “This agile approach to delivering Kubernetes clusters removes technical lock-in and supports a convergence of containers and virtual machines into a single platform.”

Key Features

Optimizable and composable architecture: MKE 4 allows customers to optimize their stack with validated templates and a fully open-source platform, enabling them to swap in alternative components to enhance security, stability, and performance.

MKE 4 allows customers to optimize their stack with validated templates and a fully open-source platform, enabling them to swap in alternative components to enhance security, stability, and performance. Converged platform for VMs and cloud native workloads: MKE 4 includes KubeVirt for integration of container and VM workloads, creating a unified developer experience and platform for cloud-native and virtualized applications.

MKE 4 includes KubeVirt for integration of and VM workloads, creating a unified developer experience and platform for cloud-native and virtualized applications. Add new capabilities easily: Mirantis add-ons include easy-to-consume complete solutions for logging/monitoring/alerting, policy management, cost analytics and more.

Mirantis add-ons include easy-to-consume complete solutions for logging/monitoring/alerting, policy management, cost analytics and more. Automated drift correction with MKE Operator: MKE 4 clusters are continually reconciled against their declarative configurations, preventing drift and risks from manual changes.

MKE 4 clusters are continually reconciled against their declarative configurations, preventing drift and risks from manual changes. Automated updates with MKE Operator: MKE 4 clusters can be updated with the new mkectl client, or rolling updates can be automated with the built-in operator.

For existing MKE users, upgrading to MKE 4 requires just one command or a single click. Users of MKE 3.7 can easily transition while keeping all workloads running. For Swarm users, Mirantis will continue support in MKE 3.

MKE provides enterprises with a central point of collaboration for developers and operations to build, run, and scale cloud-native applications.

MKE 4 is scheduled to become available November 20 with packaged options for 24/7 enterprise support.

To learn more about MKE 4 and Mirantis strategic infrastructure solutions visit https://www.mirantis.com/software/mirantis-kubernetes-engine. Also, visit the Mirantis booth R22 at KubeCon in Salt Lake City from November 13-15.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations achieve digital self-determination by using open-source software to provide complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments. Mirantis enables platform teams to deliver a public-cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud platform for complete application and operations portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management – all based on open source using open-standard APIs.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Societe Generale, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

