Mirantis Recognized as a Leader in Omdia Universe: Container Management Products

Commended for innovative contributions to open-source container management solutions

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ContainerManagement—Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open source software, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Omdia Universe: Container Management Products 2024-25. This acknowledgment underscores Mirantis’ innovative advancements in container management, alongside other leaders such as Red Hat and SUSE.





“We are honored to be named a Leader by Omdia, which reflects our ongoing commitment to evolving our container management offerings and supporting enterprise customers across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments,” said Alex Freedland, CEO, Mirantis. “Our enterprise-focused solutions help customers avoid vendor lock-in while benefiting from the best that open-source technology has to offer.”

Omdia praised Mirantis Container Cloud (MCC) and Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE) for their scalability, flexibility, and ability to serve enterprise needs. Mirantis was also recognized for its role in developing k0s, a lightweight Kubernetes distribution, and its contributions to the popular Lens Kubernetes IDE, which boasts over 1.5 million users globally. These innovative tools help enterprises simplify Kubernetes application development and management, positioning Mirantis as a leader in container management products.

Omdia highlighted Mirantis’ comprehensive container management platform, which allows enterprises to operate seamlessly across private and public clouds. With an emphasis on vendor neutrality, Mirantis provides a unified solution for managing virtual machines, containers, and cloud-native applications, ensuring enterprises have complete control over their infrastructure.

Mirantis continues to experience significant growth, with one-third of Fortune 100 companies relying on its technologies. As a global company with operations in 15 countries, Mirantis provides customers with around-the-clock support, further strengthening its reputation for responsiveness and customer success.

Go here to learn more, and to obtain the Omdia report.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations achieve digital self-determination by using open source software to provide complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments. Mirantis enables platform teams to deliver a public-cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud platform for complete application and operations portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management – all based on open source using open-standard APIs.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Societe Generale, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

