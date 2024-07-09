Mirantis Offers Lower Cost Open Source Alternative to VMware with Latest Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes

Optimizes performance, automates workload distribution

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MOSK—Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open-source software, today announced the release of Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes (MOSK) 24.2 with an exclusive dynamic resource balancer feature that automates workload distribution to solve hotspot and “noisy neighbor” problems.





Now, MOSK automatically redistributes workloads within a cluster helping to balance resource consumption to prevent hypervisor overloading and degraded performance of cloud workloads. Developed by Mirantis for contribution to OpenStack upstream, the new feature – called Distributed Resource Balancer – is comparable to VMware’s Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS). Mirantis is the first to implement this capability for OpenStack without complex dependencies on other services.

MOSK 24.2 is built on OpenStack 2024.1/Caracal and the most recent Ceph Reef open-source software-defined storage technology. The new release also includes support for the popular Open Virtual Network (OVN) software-defined networking (SDN) for supplying network services to virtual machines.

“MOSK is a viable and proven open source-based technology option especially relevant as many VMware users seek alternatives,” said Shaun O’Meara, chief technology officer, Mirantis. “MOSK makes the operation of OpenStack-based cloud and virtualization solutions simpler, and can be deployed as a unified solution on a range of cost-effective, hyperconverged, modular hardware, providing a full-featured, scalable on-premises cloud. It is engineered as an ideal host environment for migrated VMware VM workloads – enabling businesses to achieve optimal resource management and network performance on open infrastructure with proven reliability.”

MOSK enables on-premise cloud infrastructure for cloud-native and traditional applications, ensuring reliability and complete control over application data. MOSK provides a simple operator experience through automated full-stack management of the underlying infrastructure, from hardware provisioning to software configuration, plus centralized logging, monitoring, and alerting.

The basic MOSK setup can be easily expanded to manage multiple clouds through a single pane of glass, as well as hybrid cloud configurations leveraging public cloud or hosted bare metal cloud resources. MOSK is available in its simplest configuration in a range of simple packages, with 24/7 or fully-managed support, optional integrations, VMware application migration and application modernization services, and Mirantis training.

A demonstration of the capabilities in MOSK 24.2 is scheduled on Thursday, July 25 at 12 Noon Eastern. Go here to register. Also, Mirantis offers a TCO calculator that will provide an approximation of how much can be saved by moving to Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes from other infrastructure, such as VMware. For more details on MOSK 24.2, go here.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations achieve digital self-determination by giving them complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments. Mirantis lets platform teams deliver a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete application and operations portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source using open standard APIs.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Societe Generale, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contacts

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis



jeckert@eckertcomms.com