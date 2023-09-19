Mirantis Makes Lens Application-Aware, Bringing a New Level of Simplicity and Power to Cloud-Native Developers

By providing application intelligence, New Lens AppIQ makes it easy for non-Kubernetes specialists to run and support applications on multiple clusters

Lens AppIQ provides application intelligence – collecting information from many different configuration files and sources and assembling it in a simple, tabbed display. This enables cloud-native developers to release and manage Kubernetes applications faster and easier; providing web-based tools for viewing application information, configuring security and compliance policies, and automating deployment.

Lens AppIQ can be launched from Lens Desktop in under a minute; swiftly discovering applications on a connected cluster and mapping their components. From within Lens Desktop’s new ‘Applications’ view, or via the Lens AppIQ web portal, developers can quickly visualize application details – architecture, metadata, logs, events, and more – enabling easier debugging, faster code releases, and continuous performance optimization.

DevOps, platform engineers, and operators can use Lens AppIQ to more easily define, monitor, and enforce policies governing application performance, security, and compliance. Lens AppIQ automation helps make deployments repeatable and enables quick application portability to new Kubernetes environments.

“While Lens Desktop already provides an incredibly user-friendly experience for Kubernetes management, we understand that cloud-native development doesn’t end there. That’s why we’ve created Lens AppIQ,” said Miska Kaipiainen, vice president of engineering, Mirantis. “Lens AppIQ complements Lens Desktop by offering real-time intelligence and additional insights into the apps running on your Kubernetes clusters. This not only makes debugging, operation, and security easier but also opens up Kubernetes to a broader audience of developers who can benefit from streamlined processes without having to become Kubernetes experts. Both solutions can work independently, yet they are most powerful when used together.”

Lens AppIQ is available free forever for small-scale and trial use (up to 10 nodes, two clusters, and two users). A Pro plan is available for larger scale use (up to 100 nodes, 10 clusters, and 50 users) at $35 per node monthly, that includes 8 hours/5 day (business hours) support. A bespoke Enterprise version with 24 hour/7 day support is also available, with custom pricing.

Lens AppIQ is available directly inside the Lens Desktop to 50,000 organizations who use Lens today, and also as a SaaS here. For more information and insights, visit the Mirantis blog.

About Lens

More than 1 million people use Lens Desktop to make them significantly more productive when developing Kubernetes applications, and more efficient operating Kubernetes. Lens is a desktop application that lowers the barrier of entry for those just getting started with Kubernetes and radically improves productivity for people with more experience. The largest and most advanced Kubernetes platform in the world, it empowers users to easily manage, develop, debug, monitor, and troubleshoot their workloads across multiple clusters in real time, with support for any certified Kubernetes distribution, on any infrastructure. The Lens desktop application delivers an intuitive graphical user interface and works with Linux, macOS, and Windows operating systems. Lens is built on open source and has over 20,000 stars on GitHub.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

