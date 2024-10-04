Mirantis Lens Update Provides Users with More Intuitive Kubernetes Management

Streamlines workflows for more than one million users

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDE—Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open source software, today announced its latest release of Lens, the popular Kubernetes management tool with more than one million users, that has a completely redesigned user interface for enhanced clarity and productivity, including a new navigator that integrates all cluster and resource management into a single view.





“Our commitment has always been to provide an unparalleled user experience,” said Miska Kaipiainen, vice president of product engineering for Team Lens at Mirantis. “Over the years, we’ve engaged deeply with our community, which makes it clear that the core value of Lens is its power, intuitiveness, and integration. This update doubles down on those strengths. By focusing on enhancing the features that our users find most valuable, we ensure that Lens continues to be an empowering tool for developers and operators managing Kubernetes. With this latest release, we have delivered just that – streamlining and enriching the Lens experience to better support our users’ dev and ops tasks.”

The redesign reduces users having to move between screens and enables users to work in multiple tabbed views for quicker task switching. The Lens enhanced Details Panel highlights essential information more clearly, while improved metrics views offer real-time and historical data. The Event Overlay facilitates troubleshooting. Extensive performance improvements and bug fixes contribute to a more robust and reliable Lens experience, along with a streamlined connection to AWS EKS clusters that conforms with existing security and IAM configurations.

Team management has also been improved, featuring a smoother process for sharing Lens Spaces and Clusters, as well as a cleaner Security Center interface that enhances vulnerability detection and support for Trivy.

More than one million Kubernetes users depend on Lens to make them more productive. Lens is a desktop application that lowers the barrier of entry for those just getting started with Kubernetes and radically improves productivity for people with more experience. The most popular and advanced Kubernetes IDE in the world, Lens empowers users to easily manage, develop, debug, monitor, and troubleshoot Kubernetes and workloads across multiple clusters in real-time, supporting any certified Kubernetes distribution on any infrastructure. Lens has an intuitive graphical user interface and runs on Linux, macOS, and Windows.

For more information about Lens, visit k8slens.dev, and read the blog.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations achieve digital self-determination by using open source software to provide complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments. Mirantis enables platform teams to deliver a public-cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud platform for complete application and operations portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management – all based on open source using open-standard APIs. Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Societe Generale, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contacts

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis



jeckert@eckertcomms.com