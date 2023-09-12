Mirantis Kubernetes Engine Adds Features that Streamline Operations

Applies ZeroOps approach to ensure production uptime and high performance

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MKE—Mirantis, freeing developers to create their most valuable code, today announced the release of Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE) 3.7.0, that adds an automatic rollback feature along with fine-grained observability of components, which ensure maximum uptime and high performance, as part of Mirantis’ ZeroOps approach to streamline operations.





“Our ZeroOps approach to cloud native technologies is all about reducing the friction of operations,” said Shaun O’Meara, field chief technology officer, Mirantis. “We achieve this by analyzing trends in support incidents so that we’re able to identify problems that have the greatest customer impact and thus are the most valuable to eliminate by introducing automation within our ZeroOps framework. We’ve delivered on this promise with key new features in this latest release of MKE.”

With a new zero-touch automated rollback feature, MKE 3.7.0 minimizes the risk associated with updates. If a problem occurs during an upgrade, by default now it will quickly revert to the prior MKE version so that production systems can remain operational. This eliminates the inherent risk of upgrading production systems while helping to assure uptime. Users benefit with increased confidence to upgrade more frequently and run the latest code.

Also, MKE 3.7 provides more fine-grained observability than ever before. Health is tracked for each key component of the platform, such as Calico and Kubernetes-specific components like ube-proxy and kubelet with metrics reported via Prometheus.

MKE (which evolved from Docker Enterprise/UCP) provides enterprises with the easiest, fastest, and most secure way to deploy cloud native applications at scale in any environment. It is the only enterprise container platform that provides a simple, complete cloud native experience and a central point of collaboration for developers and operations to build, run, and scale cloud native applications. Deployed with Mirantis Container Cloud (MCC) or with single-instance deployers and tooling provided by Mirantis, MKE runs on bare metal, private, or public cloud infrastructure.

To learn more about the capabilities of Mirantis Kubernetes Engine 3.7.0 read the product documentation and release notes and the blog post on the company website.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations ship code faster on public and private clouds, increasing developer productivity by removing the stress of managing infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud native expertise to provide a ZeroOps approach to managing and operating Kubernetes and cloud environments. Mirantis delivers a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete app and DevOps portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Reliance Jio, Societe Generale, Splunk, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contacts

Joe Eckert for Mirantis



jeckert@eckertcomms.com