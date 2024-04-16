Mirantis Investor and Former VMware Executive Joins Board of Directors

Mike Hayes, managing director at Insight Partners, brings vast experience

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open source software, today announced Mike Hayes, managing director of Mirantis’ investor Insight Partners, has been named to its board. Hayes was formerly chief operating officer at VMware.





Prior to VMware, Hayes was senior vice president and head of strategic operations at IT services company, Cognizant. Hayes is a former Commanding Officer in the Navy SEALs, was Director of Defense Policy and Strategy at the National Security Council, and a White House Fellow working in the Executive Office of both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

“Mike brings years of leadership and industry insight to Mirantis,” said Alex Freedland, co-founder and CEO, Mirantis. “We welcome his strategic guidance as we continue helping our customers navigate the cloud native landscape in this rapidly-shifting market.”

“Mirantis has demonstrated remarkable leadership enabling organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journey,” said Hayes. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to build on the company’s progress and have further impact in the industry.”

Nearly 1,000 customers use Mirantis technologies as a foundation for their digital transformation initiatives. Today, more than 1 million people use Lens Desktop to make them significantly more productive when developing and operating Kubernetes applications. Mirantis Lens and Mirantis Lagoon (from amazee.io) were both finalists in the InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards 2023.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations achieve digital self-determination by using open source software to provide complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments. Mirantis enables platform teams to deliver a public-cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud platform for complete application and operations portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management – all based on open source using open-standard APIs.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Societe Generale, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

