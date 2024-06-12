Mirantis Delivers Large-Scale, Production-Grade Kubernetes Cluster Management with Open Source k0smotron

Disrupts conventional approaches, bringing infrastructures, platform architectures, applications, and operations under centralized control by Kubernetes itself

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#developers—Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open source software, today announced k0smotron 1.0 – delivering production-grade Kubernetes cluster management with efficiency and flexibility.





Mirantis-supported open source k0smotron 1.0 deploys and manages consistent, customizable, secure, and performant Kubernetes at enterprise scale across any combination of infrastructures, including private clouds, public clouds, bare metal, and edge.

“K0smotron makes it easier for operators to deploy and manage Kubernetes clusters, regardless of infrastructure,” said Miska Kaipiainen, vice president of engineering, strategy and open source software, Mirantis. “This represents a level of Kubernetes management for large-scale deployments that delivers an unparalleled combination of flexibility and control for users.”

k0smotron takes a different approach to Kubernetes multi-cluster and hybrid implementations, which generally require complex automation that is difficult to maintain. It enables rapid, large-scale provisioning of Kubernetes clusters, similar to the large cloud service providers, while offering flexibility to work across any compute infrastructure. With standardized configurations, k0smotron streamlines management, enhances security, and improves reliability while significantly reducing operational costs.

Highlights of k0smotron 1.0:

The new Cluster API support for remote machines connected using Secure Shell (SSH) makes k0smotron ideal for consolidating Kubernetes for edge, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments and can be used to deploy k3s and MicroK8s, along with k0s giving operators a new level of flexibility that is a first in the industry.

support for remote machines connected using Secure Shell (SSH) makes k0smotron ideal for consolidating Kubernetes for edge, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments and can be used to deploy k3s and MicroK8s, along with k0s giving operators a new level of flexibility that is a first in the industry. An improved AutoPilot feature in k0smotron is now integrated with ClusterAPI to enable fully-automated cluster updates, while maintaining availability .

. Enhanced high availability by scaling etcd independently in a separate set of Kubernetes pods.

Operators can now install and manage k0smotron directly, through ClusterAPI’s clusterctl command line interface, making it even easier to add k0smotron functionality to a host/management cluster.

Support for the ClusterClass feature in ClusterAPI, making cluster configurations reusable and significantly reducing the amount of code, making it easier to read and maintain.

The k0smotron operator is developed by the team behind the open source k0s lightweight Kubernetes distribution. k0smotron is developed primarily on k0s and works on any CNCF-certified Kubernetes cluster.

For more information about k0smotron and its latest features, please read the launch blog. Mirantis offers three levels of support for k0smotron/k0s: LabCare business hours support; OpsCare, which provides 24/7 proactive support; and OpsCare Plus, which is a fully-managed 24/7 service.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps organizations achieve digital self determination by giving them complete control over their strategic infrastructure. The company combines intelligent automation and cloud-native expertise for managing and operating virtual machines, containers, Kubernetes, and cloud environments. Mirantis lets platform teams deliver a public cloud experience on any infrastructure, from the data center to the edge, with one cohesive cloud experience for complete application and operations portability, a single pane of glass, and automated full-stack lifecycle management, all based on open source using open standard APIs.

Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, DocuSign, Inmarsat, PayPal, Societe Generale, and S&P Global. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Contacts

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis



jeckert@eckertcomms.com