MIPS to Present Software-First Physical AI Design Insights at Chiplet Summit 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdvancedPackaging--Chiplet Summit, the industry’s largest chiplet event, today announced that MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company, will participate in Chiplet Summit 2026, February 17-19 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Drew Barbier, VP Products at MIPS, will deliver a presentation titled “Safety-Critical Physical AI Applications Using RISC-V.” He will also be on the panel “Selecting the Right Chiplets for Your Edge Application.” In addition, Sam Grove, Head of Software and Tools, will present on “Software Guided Intelligence for Accelerating Chiplet Designs.”

“We look forward to attending the 2026 Chiplet Summit as it brings key players in the semiconductor ecosystem, as well as serves as the ideal venue to discuss how RISC-V processors and software are critical to the next generation of physical AI applications,” said Barbier. “Our sessions will explore software-first platform design and how chiplets enable workload-specific customization, leveraging the MIPS Atlas portfolio.”

MIPS’ participation highlights the growing role of RISC-V processors in chiplet-based platforms for automotive, industrial, and embedded AI markets.

“Processor decisions play a key role in system design,” said Chuck Sobey, General Chair of Chiplet Summit. “MIPS’ leadership will offer our attendees the insights they need to adopt software-first RISC-V designs across a wide array of applications.”

“A software-first approach is the foundation of modern system design,” said Grove. “At MIPS, we are enabling a 'shift-left' methodology through digital twin platform modeling with the MIPS Atlas Explorer, delivering data-driven insights into workload behavior and pre-silicon validation. As the demand for high-performance, domain-specific compute accelerates, the ability to analyze and optimize interactions between workloads and customizable compute platforms becomes a true competitive advantage.”

About MIPS

MIPS, a GlobalFoundries company, is a leading provider of RISC-V processor IP, software and tools for physical AI platforms. Our innovations deliver standards-based autonomous edge platforms developed with our customers’ software-first requirements. MIPS technology enables the adoption of AI in real-time, event-driven mission-critical platforms for high-growth markets such as transportation, robotics, and embedded computing. As part of the GlobalFoundries family, we deliver RISC-V at foundry scale and enable Physical AI to be built on MIPS. For more information visit MIPS.com.

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, a product of Semper Technologies, is the largest event entirely dedicated to chiplets. It features the innovators and companies using chiplets in designing processors, memories, communications chips, and AI devices. For more information, visit www.chipletsummit.com.

