MIPS Expands Global Footprint with New Design Center and Talent for Systems Architects and AI Compute

New Hires and Office Expansion Reflect the Company’s Strategic Growth in AI-based System Processing and RISC-V IP Products

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MIPS, a leading developer of efficient and configurable compute cores, today announced the company’s global expansion with the launch of a new R&D center in Austin, TX, making this the second office expansion in Texas after Dallas. MIPS plans to tap into the growing AI engineering talent in Texas and continue to build deeper roots in the community by partnering with local universities and schools.





In addition to creating new job opportunities within the local community, each location will support MIPS’ RISC-V research and development efforts, while furthering the company’s strategic focus on giving customers the freedom to innovate compute in the AI-centric automotive, data center and embedded markets.

“ MIPS’ global expansion marks a strategic step forward in the company’s growth, especially given our focus on AI and the wide and diverse talent available in the cities where we operate,” said Sameer Wasson, CEO of MIPS. “ The acceleration of AI-based processing and rapid adoption of RISC-V is on an upward trajectory as engineers continue to seek solutions that deliver the ability to innovate and design without constraints. We are rapidly growing our team and accelerating product roadmaps to enable AI-based systems with better scalability, low power efficiency, real-time multi-threading processing and enhanced configurability, while reducing customers’ time to market.”

Hiring Interns and Technical Positions

Opening its second office in Texas, MIPS is establishing new roots in Austin. Known as thriving technology hubs, the Dallas and Austin markets offer direct access to top AI-based processing systems, engineer, hardware IP and systems architecture talent.

The company plans to grow its workforce significantly over the next few years by hiring engineering leadership in hardware design verification, design validation, toolchain software, microcontroller design and CPU, and systems architecture.

Additionally, MIPS plans to partner closely with Universities in Texas and establish an internship program focused on Compute and AI with students getting an opportunity to work on cutting-edge technologies in the Dallas and Austin centers. For more information about opportunities at MIPS, visit our current openings here.

If you would like to learn more about MIPS, please visit the company’s website at https://mips.com/.

About MIPS

MIPS is accelerating compute density in the automotive, cloud and embedded markets. Giving customers the freedom to build unique products for specific workloads, MIPS’ industry-leading cores are configurable, efficient and easy to implement. Its multi-threading methodology delivers advanced scalability and the ability to efficiently move and process data faster. The company’s compute DNA spans three decades with billions of MIPS-based chips shipped to date. For more information, visit www.MIPS.com.

