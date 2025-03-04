MIPS Drives Real-Time Intelligence into Physical AI Platforms

The new MIPS Atlas product suite delivers cutting-edge compute subsystems that empower autonomous edge solutions to sense, think and act with precision, driving innovation across the growing physical AI opportunity in industrial robotics and autonomous platform markets.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MIPS, the world’s leading supplier of compute subsystems for autonomous platforms, today introduced the MIPS Atlas portfolio designed to enable leading automotive, industrial and embedded technology companies to deploy safe, secure and efficient Physical AI at the edge. By combining high-performance real-time computing with functional safety and edge deployment of post-generative AI models, the Atlas product suite enables the development of next-generation autonomous platforms to address the estimated $1T Physical AI market opportunity1.

“ The need for efficient autonomous platforms to advance next-generation driverless vehicles, factory automation, and many other applications is directly aligned with the MIPS Atlas portfolio,” said Sameer Wasson, MIPS CEO. “ Our core competencies of safety, efficient data processing and experience in autonomy have enabled us to expand our portfolio with real-time intelligence that is the essential tech stack for Physical AI platforms. MIPS customers can take our compute subsystems with software stacks as a turnkey solution to build physical AI platforms.”

The MIPS Atlas portfolio is built to provide turn-key enablement for the three categories of computing that make up physical AI – Sense, Think, and Act. Physical AI platforms interpret their surroundings using a diverse array of sensors, generating data that must be seamlessly transferred, integrated, and processed in real time. This data is processed by the platform’s embedded AI engine to enable fast, private decision-making for safe and precise actions. Action, needed for the dexterous control of motors and actuators, is enabled via real-time compute platforms capable of incredibly low-latency control-loop processing in robotic movements.

“ The MIPS Atlas portfolio aligns tightly with the compute requirements for physical AI and robotics,” said Jim McGregor, Principal Analyst at Tirias Research. “ Working with its customers, MIPS provides a unique multi-threaded architecture with optimized instructions to deliver event-driven low-latency performance along with system-level workload analysis via the Atlas Explorer. MIPS is in a unique position to fill the need for emerging physical AI platforms.”

The new MIPS Atlas portfolio of M8500, I8600, and S8200 solutions deliver these capabilities as application specific turnkey enablers. Enabled by the MIPS Atlas Explorer software platform, customers can employ shift-left methodology to develop and deploy their applications with MIPS Atlas subsystems in a digital twin universe for faster time to market. Select customers will be able to evaluate the MIPS M8500 real-time compute subsystem with Atlas Explorer in mid-2025, with evaluation boards in 4Q25, and reference silicon platforms available in 1H26. A MIPS customer automotive platform featuring M8500 is expected to start production in 2027.

" The MIPS Atlas portfolio represents a significant leap forward in enabling Physical AI at the edge, delivering the real-time compute power needed for autonomous platforms to thrive in industrial and automotive applications," said Steven Dickens, CEO and Principal Analyst at HyperFRAME Research. " By integrating safety, efficiency and cutting-edge intelligence, MIPS is well-positioned to accelerate innovation across the rapidly expanding $1 trillion Physical AI market."

MIPS is driving intelligence into action for automotive and industrial companies with the MIPS Atlas portfolio of Sense, Think and Act by pushing the boundaries of autonomous platforms. For more information, please visit MIPS.com/blog to read our companion blogs offering more details on the portfolio. MIPS is an exhibitor at Embedded World 2025 from March 11th – 13th, in Nuremburg, Germany. To request a meeting, please contact us here: MIPs.com/events

About MIPS

MIPS is the leading provider of compute subsystems for autonomous platforms in automotive, industrial, and embedded markets. With a 40-year heritage in RISC computing innovation and safety capable processing, MIPS is uniquely positioned to simplify the adoption Physical AI in industrial robotics and automotive applications. MIPS technology is based on the open specification RISC-V instruction set architecture, featuring MIPS pioneering, patented, multi-threaded capabilities to move beyond proprietary legacy architecture lock-ins. For more information, please visit MIPS.com.

1 – Forbes.com: “ 2025: Agentic And Physical AI — A Multitrillion Dollar Economy Emerges”, Timothy Papandreou, 1/15/25

This press release may contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties relating to market size, growth and other industry data. This information involves a number of assumptions and limitations and you are cautioned to not give undue weight to such estimates. The Company has not independently verified the statistical and other industry information contained in this presentation and any accompanying materials. Accordingly, the Company cannot and does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this information.

