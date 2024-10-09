MIPI Alliance Announces OEM, Expanded Ecosystem Support for MIPI A-PHY Automotive SerDes Specification

Global OEMs and other supply chain vendors embrace A-PHY to support next-generation ADAS and ADS applications

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS–The MIPI Alliance, an international organization that develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries, today announced global OEMs and other automotive supply chain vendors have joined the growing ecosystem that is designing products based on the MIPI A-PHY SerDes specification for high-speed image sensor and display connectivity. These companies recognize the resilience of the technology and its ability to support the bandwidth and performance requirements of next-generation ADAS and ADS applications.









In a milestone for the specification, Valens Semiconductor recently announced that its A-PHY chipsets have been selected by a family of global OEMs for integration into several vehicle models with a start of production in 2026. The decision follows intensive testing of connectivity solutions, which found A-PHY superior across a wide variety of parameters.

Other companies integrating A-PHY into their products and services include:

Platform vendors Black Sesame Technologies Inc.; Hyundai Mobis; iCatch Technology, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Mobileye; SigmaStar Technology Ltd.; and others

Silicon and SIP vendors Analogix Semiconductor, Inc.; LG Innotek; Motorcomm; Shanghai Simchip Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Shouchuan Microelectronics (Changzhou) Co., Ltd.; and others

Camera sensor and module vendors A&R Tech; Chemtronics; D3 Embedded; Leopard Imaging; MCNEX; Nippon Chemi-Con; Samsung LSI; Sony Semiconductor Solutions; Sunny Smartlead; and others

Radar and lidar vendors Smart Radar Systems; G-Pulse; and others

vendors Advantest Corporation; BitifEye Digital Test Solutions GmbH; Curious Corporation; dSPACE GmbH; GÖPEL electronic GmbH; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; MAXVY Technologies Pvt. Ltd; Net Vision Corporation; Nextchip; Protocol Insight, LLC; Tektronix, Inc.; Teledyne LeCroy; Truechip; and others Wire harness, connector and component vendors Hosiden Corporation; Lattice Semiconductor; Sumitomo Electric; and others

“MIPI A-PHY was purpose-built to meet the automotive industry’s stringent requirements for performance, high noise immunity and resilience, while also streamlining the integration of the ever-growing number of image sensors needed for safety-critical applications,” said Sanjiv Desai, chair of MIPI Alliance. “We’re pleased to see global OEMs and other supply chain vendors embrace this important technology and look forward to the continued growth of the ecosystem.”

MIPI A-PHY v2.0 Now Available

In another milestone, MIPI Alliance has released A-PHY version 2.0 to members. Designed to meet the increased bandwidth requirements for emerging automotive architectures, A-PHY v2.0 builds on previous versions by adding two more downlink gears to enable 32 Gbps on a single channel, as well as an additional uplink gear to support 1.6 Gbps. With this new uplink gear, A-PHY can support symmetrical 1 Gbps Ethernet channels over A-PHY links for command and control of automotive peripherals.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the extended mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, display, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

MIPI® and A-PHY® are registered trademarks owned by MIPI Alliance.

