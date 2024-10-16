Mintegral Strengthens Leadership Position in AppsFlyer Performance Index 17

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mintegral, a global programmatic advertising platform and subsidiary of Mobvista (1860.HK), today announced its continued dominance in the mobile advertising industry, securing impressive rankings in the AppsFlyer Performance Index 17.





The AppsFlyer Performance Index ranks media sources in mobile advertising. In this edition, Mintegral entered 362 charts and maintained a leading position across iOS and Android platforms. The company also made breakthroughs in non-gaming and remarketing rankings.

This achievement underscores Mintegral’s commitment to delivering exceptional results. The company’s strong performance in gaming with #2 rankings in Android Casual, Sports, and Simulation genres, solidifies its position as a leading network in the marketing space.

As the market shifts towards casual games, Mintegral has demonstrated its adaptability. The company’s three-place gain in the Casual Volume ranking in North America highlights its ability to cater to evolving trends rapidly.

Mintegral showcased impressive results in non-gaming categories. The company secured an overall #5 position in the Volume ranking for Android, led by #2 global position in Entertainment. In Utilities, Mintegral ranked 5th in Power and 3rd in Volume rankings worldwide.

Mintegral’s retargeting capabilities, launched earlier this year, have yielded significant results. The company delivers strong performance among e-commerce customers, with a Volume ranking of #6 in APAC, demonstrating a commitment to helping businesses re-engage users and enhance lifetime value.

Key results include:

iOS #6 Overall Volume ranking.

iOS #2 Gaming Volume ranking.

Android #3 Power & Volume ranking.

Android #2 Gaming Volume ranking.

Android #5 Non-Gaming Volume ranking.

Mintegral remains dedicated to providing innovative advertising solutions and driving impactful results for its clients. The company’s focus on machine learning development, highlighted through our Target ROAS and CPE releases, ensures that apps can achieve long-term success with us.

“We’re thrilled to see Mintegral’s continued success in the AppsFlyer Performance Index,” said Erick Fang, CPO of Mobvista. “These latest rankings show our company’s dedication to providing innovative advertising solutions and delivering exceptional results. As the mobile gaming landscape evolves, we remain committed to staying ahead of the curve and offering the most effective strategies for driving growth.”

