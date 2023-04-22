Mindpeak’s AI Comes out on Top in Comparative Study on HER2-low Scoring by Cypath and Institut Gustave Roussy

HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–In a first of its kind comparative study, Mindpeak’s CE-marked HER2 AI for breast cancer diagnosis was compared to three other commercial AIs (e.g. Visiopharm). Mindpeak’s AI showed the highest accuracy of all AIs in terms of balanced clinical scores (88.1%) for HER2-low, higher than the score of the next best AI (67.3%) and higher than the concordance of pathologists with the reference score (85.5%). Furthermore, Mindpeak’s AI received the highest scores in a usability evaluation of the AI softwares in all categories. This study was conducted by Cypath-RB together with Institut Gustave Roussy and was presented at the world’s leading annual meeting for pathology, the USCAP 2023 (United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology), in New Orleans in mid-March. 197 tissue samples from breast cancer patients were examined. The study was sponsored by AstraZeneca. Vidal T et al. (2023) USCAP poster board #24, abstract ID 984





Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and accounts for about one third of all malignancies in women. Breast cancer forms metastases at an increased rate and has so far resulted in a high mortality rate. Early detection of this disease leads to improved treatment outcomes and significantly higher survival rates. The use of molecular biomarkers ensures that breast cancer patients receive more and more targeted treatment. Biomarkers such as HER2 play a central role in predicting prognosis and determining individual therapy. More than half of metastasized breast cancers express low levels of HER2, traditionally associated with poor outcome. Recent clinical studies have shown the efficacy treatment (Enhertu, AstraZeneca) in this patient group with significant clinical benefit compared to standard-of-care treatment.

