Mindpeak and Sagis Diagnostics to launch Collaborative Study on AI-Enhanced Detection of Nail Mycosis

HAMBURG, Germany & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindpeak, GmbH, the leader in AI-powered pathological solutions, today announced the collaboration with Sagis DX to conduct a spearheading study, assessing the efficacy of the new Mindpeak Onycomycosis AI algorithm.





This innovative technology has potential to revolutionize the detection of onychomycosis on PAS-stained whole slide images, showcasing the transformative power of AI in the field of pathology.

The Mindpeak Onychomycosis AI algorithm is designed to automate the process of detecting hyphae from multiple slides, by efficiently identifying target structures that may appear sparsely in whole-slide images. The algorithm aims to reduce the risk of missed diagnoses.

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaborative study with Sagis Diagnostics,” said Felix Faber, CEO of Mindpeak. “This research will not only showcase the capabilities of our Onychomycosis AI, but also highlight its potential to streamline workflows, save time, and improve patient care through more accurate diagnoses.”

About Mindpeak

Founded in 2018, Mindpeak is a global innovator in AI-driven digital pathology solutions. The company develops cutting-edge algorithms that support pathologists in routine diagnostics, focusing on automating tissue analysis for faster, more accurate results. Mindpeak’s platform is designed to enhance productivity and diagnostic confidence in clinical labs, helping to improve patient outcomes in cancer care. For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Sagis Diagnostics

Sagis Diagnostics is an entirely physician-led pathology group backed by a CLIA and CAP-accredited histology laboratory. With board-certified and subspecialty-trained pathologists always within reach, we deliver the highest quality services to physicians, physician groups, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals. Our commitment to quality and excellence is built upon our expertise and the utilization of the latest diagnostic tools. Providing accurate, prompt, and clear diagnoses in a personal and customizable manner, we prioritize our referring physicians’ needs. As a patient-centric facility, we strive to deliver the best medical care possible. For more information, visit SagisDx.com.

