Mindee Named “Best Handwriting Recognition Solution” in 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

The prestigious awards program recognizes outstanding AI technology products and companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Mindee, the document processing automation specialist, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Handwriting Recognition Solution” award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global AI market.





Mindee helps businesses automate application workflows by providing the document automation layer. Mindee’s API helps companies avoid manual data entry and can be used in expense management, accounts payable automation, procurement, accounting, insurance, user and employee onboarding, loan applications, underwriting, and more.

Handwritten text recognition is much more complicated than printed text, which comes with much more normalization and far less variability. Mindee’s Handwritten Receipt Processing API enables handwritten text recognition on any receipt worldwide. The solution offers market-leading performance using the latest research in deep learning and computer vision.

“Receiving the ‘Best Handwriting Recognition Solution’ award highlights the impact of our significant R&D investments,” said Jonathan Grandperrin, CEO of Mindee. “We’ve built a team of machine learning experts pushing the boundaries of AI to provide leading document process automation to global businesses.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry-specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from all over the world.

To learn more about Mindee’s Handwritten Receipt OCR API, visit: https://www.mindee.com/blog/handwritten-receipt-ocr-worldwide

About Mindee

Founded in Paris in 2018 by a team of deep learning experts, Mindee has ascended to the forefront of AI. Mindee enables the easy integration of intelligent document processing (IDP) capabilities into any app or system. Their technology extracts and structures a wide array of data – processing documents at an unprecedented scale, in real-time, and with accuracy. Since emerging from stealth in late 2021, Mindee has become a trusted partner to modern companies like Spendesk and Qonto. For more information, visit them at: https://mindee.com/ and follow them on LinkedIn and X.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies, and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Computer Vision, and more.

For more information, visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

