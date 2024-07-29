Mindbreeze is Named Again Among KMWorld’s Top 100 Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindbreeze, a leading provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, has once again been listed as a top 100 company empowering intelligent knowledge management.





Every year KMWorld showcases 100 organizations with intelligent enterprise solutions, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This year had a strong focus on solutions that use generative AI features to manage information.

Tom Hogan Jr., publisher of KMWorld states, “It’s easy to become overwhelmed, even awestruck, at the amount of information about AI, particularly GenAI, thrown at us on a daily basis. The ability of AI technologies to process vast amounts of data, recognize patterns that humans can’t see, and generate new knowledge and insights boggles the imagination. We at KMWorld are excited about the potential of AI to provide innovative KM solutions across the entire enterprise.”

“Mindbreeze is honored to be included once again on the list of companies empowering intelligent knowledge management. We work exceptionally hard to bring our customers 360-degree views of their enterprise information via Insight Apps. Our Insight Apps allow users to create dashboards of the information they want to see – no matter the department or industry,” shares Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. “We focus on providing organizations with actionable business solutions beyond data-driven ‘search and find’ by amplifying every employees’ knowledge base to an expert level. Along with our Insight Apps, Mindbreeze AI Chat authorizes users to receive fast and solution-oriented answers to their queries in natural language – source information is always provided.”

Mindbreeze InSpire is an AI-powered product that rids companies of traditional, outdated search methods. Using a sophisticated approach to data analysis, Mindbreeze InSpire interprets enterprise information and delivers actionable solutions in response to critical business questions. Mindbreeze InSpire is equipped with Generative AI and Natural Language Question Answering technology so customers can utilize their company data for further insights and receive business-changing knowledge from a wide range of data sources.

Some of the largest companies in the world, including more than 2,700 leading organizations across a diverse range of business areas, are using Mindbreeze InSpire as a solution for the intelligent linking, evaluation, and provision of information.

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading publisher, information provider, and conference organizer in knowledge management, document management, and content management. KMWorld is a publishing division of Information Today, Inc.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions with locations in Europe and North America and a global partner network. Mindbreeze InSpire uses generative AI (GenAI) and other artificial intelligence (AI) methods to help companies analyze, understand and efficiently network their business-critical information. You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.

