Mindbreeze is AI partner of Fabasoft Approve

LINZ, Austria–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Software manufacturer Fabasoft Approve is expanding its cloud-based document and quality management system (DMS/QMS) Approve with AI services from Mindbreeze. Customers in the mechanical and plant engineering industry benefit from a smart flow of information in the supply chain and prevent the loss of know-how due to changes in the workforce.

The flexible standard product for industry enables the networking of suppliers and customers in a common data environment. This greatly simplifies information provision and processing. The AI provides contextual information for automated test and approval processes. This reduces the manual effort and ensures efficiency and traceability along the supply chain.

AI assistance at the push of a button

“With Approve, we offer AI assistance at the push of a button. Our customers can access AI support directly in ‘Non Conformance Reports’ according to CAPA or ‘8D’ without the laborious task of typing in prompts first,” explains Andreas Dangl, entrepreneur and CEO of Fabasoft Approve GmbH. The software then provides precise suggestions for action in “issue management” or helps put together a team of experts to rectify defects.

Mindbreeze analyzes and links information from a host of different internal company data sources, such as service tickets or technical documents. Depending on the requirement, Mindbreeze processes the content in personalized 360-degree views, creates summaries, or delivers answers to questions that have been asked (chat with documents). “In specific application areas, artificial intelligence is already more powerful and efficient than human beings. In particular, tasks containing patterns that can be learned by an AI can be perfectly automated. This frees up the specialists and gives them time for more important tasks,” explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

More information can be found in the white paper “AI in Practice: Intelligent Document and Quality Management for Industry”

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions with locations in Europe and North America and a global partner network. Mindbreeze InSpire uses generative AI (GenAI) and other artificial intelligence (AI) methods to help companies analyze, understand and efficiently network their business-critical information.

About Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve GmbH is a European manufacturer of document and quality management software (DMS/QMS) for the industrial sector. Thanks to the simple adaptability via no-code/low-code, customer-specific requirements can be implemented in no time at all. Cross-company processes connect internal and external project partners on a common platform and, supported by AI, digitally map the entire information life cycle for industrial products. Numerous major international companies from the mechanical and plant engineering sector rely on the cloud-based product Approve on Fabasoft PROCECO as a shared data environment in their digitalization strategy.

Additional information can be found in the Fabasoft Approve Press Room, www.fabasoft.com/approve

