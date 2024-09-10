Mindbreeze InSpire Named 2024 Trend-Setting Product

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mindbreeze, a leading provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, is thrilled to announce that Mindbreeze InSpire has been recognized as a KMWorld Trend-Setting Product for 2024. This award affirms unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the knowledge management space. KMWorld’s annual Trend-Setting Products list celebrates pioneering solutions that empower organizations to harness the power of information, streamline processes, and drive digital transformation. The 2024 list highlights products that have made significant advancements in leveraging evolving technologies to solve core knowledge management challenges.





“ The shock waves emanating from the introduction of generative AI have now largely subsided,” said Marydee Ojala, Editor in Chief of KMWorld. “ Companies are working to find real world uses for this pioneering technology that will bring true value to customers in the KM space. Our 2024 look at trending products in knowledge management reveals that, along with exciting developments in GenAI, companies are utilizing related technologies, such as cloud computing, knowledge graphs, low- and no-code development, and platform innovation, in their approach to solving key KM problems. The products and services on this list reflect the vision and execution that will continue to drive the market to new heights.”

As knowledge management solutions continue to evolve, Mindbreeze InSpire remains at the forefront, offering an advanced platform that combines AI-powered insights with robust data processing capabilities. Mindbreeze InSpire enables organizations to intelligently link, analyze, and access their corporate data, providing tailored and secure solutions that enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

“ Mindbreeze is honored to be recognized as a KMWorld Trend-Setting Product,” said Daniel Fallmann, CEO of Mindbreeze. “ This award shows our commitment to staying ahead of the curve with our AI-powered solutions, which continue to adapt and evolve with the rapidly changing landscape of knowledge management. At Mindbreeze, we prioritize our customers’ needs by providing innovative technology that enhances their ability to leverage data effectively and securely. We remain focused on driving value and empowering organizations with the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital age.”

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading publisher, information provider, and conference organizer in knowledge management, document management, and content management. KMWorld is a publishing division of Information Today, Inc.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions with locations in Europe and North America and a global partner network. Mindbreeze InSpire uses generative AI (GenAI) and other artificial intelligence (AI) methods to help companies analyze, understand and efficiently network their business-critical information. You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @Mindbreeze.

Contacts

Mindbreeze



Jonathan Manousaridis



+1-312-300-6745



pr@mindbreeze.com