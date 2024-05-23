Mindbreeze InSpire Available on the Google Cloud Marketplace

Easy global access to Insight Engine services





LINZ, Austria & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, Mindbreeze offers another way for companies to use its AI-based knowledge management services without needing their own infrastructure.

Mindbreeze InSpire is now available for customers and partners on the popular online marketplaces (AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and Google Cloud Marketplace) in addition to the existing deployment options, cloud, hosted by Mindbreeze, hybrid cloud or on-premises.

“By providing our knowledge management solution on different marketplaces, we support the respective strategy of the customer or partner, with full cost transparency. The computing power required for operation is obtained via the existing volume contract. The customer or partner receives the Mindbreeze license directly from us. We also support onboarding and provide Mindbreeze already tested and preconfigured. The protection of company data is regulated by the access rights in the Active Directory and by the choice of region,” explains Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze.

Thanks to the “bring-your-own-license” (BYOL) model, customers and partners can use their existing volume contracts with the online marketplaces to settle the infrastructure costs for Mindbreeze InSpire. A Mindbreeze license is also required. Since the customer’s data is often already in the same online marketplace, there are no additional transfer costs for processing.

Mindbreeze InSpire is used by over 2,700 customers worldwide. The AI-based knowledge management solution uses generative AI (GenAI) to provide 360-degree views of entities such as customers, projects or products and enriches them with additional information. Additionally, Mindbreeze uses Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) to collect the necessary facts and uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to generate answers to users’ questions via Mindbreeze InSpire AI Chat. Integration into the workplace is simple via add-ins in the prevailing system, for example email systems or online systems.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions with offices in Europe and North America and a global partner network.

The Mindbreeze InSpire product uses generative AI (GenAI) and other artificial intelligence (AI) methods to help companies analyze, understand, and efficiently network their business-critical information.

For more information, please visit www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

